Paulina Gretzky Rocks A Bikini & Shows Off Dance Moves On A Boat In New TikTok video

Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados.
A sexy Paulina Gretzky shows off her rocking bikini body during some down time with her fiancé Dustin Johnson as he plays in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Dustin did a little fishing to relax, while Paulina sunbathed in a tiny two-piece bikini, revealing a commemorative "99" tattoo for her legendary father, Wayne Gretzky.
Professional Golfer Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky are pictured at Sandy Lane beach while on holiday in Barbados
Deputy Editor of New York City

Quarantine doesn’t look so bad for Paulina Gretzky! The model has embraced TikTok during this time, and shared a new video of herself dancing in a bikini on March 26.

Paulina Gretzky is the latest celeb to hop on the TikTok crazy while quarantined! The mom-of-two looked absolutely incredible in her latest video, which also features her sister-in-law, Sam Maddox (who is married to Paulina’s husband, Dustin Johnson’s, brother). In the video, Paulina rocks a bright blue bikini, while showing off her super short blonde bob. She starts out by showing off her stunning, makeup-free face, before putting her sunglasses on and busting out some moves next to Sam.

The ladies filmed their latest TiKTok on a boat in Jupiter, Florida, according to the location on Sam’s Instagram post. It appears that the family is quarantined together during this time. Earlier this week, Paulina posted a photo of her two adorable sonsTatum, 5, and River, 2, enjoying some fresh air in the Florida sunshine, as well. She’s also shared videos of herself and Dustin practicing golf with a putting green in their home.

Paulina does not overshare on her social media, but she’s given fans some pretty good content while social distancing! Meanwhile, just weeks before quarantine regulations went into effect, Paulina celebrated her brother, Tyler Gretzky’s, wedding to Sara Cusick. She was a bridesmaid at the event, and looked beyond stunning.

While Paulina is a successful model in her own right, she is also known for being in a longterm relationship with professional golfer, Dustin Johnson. The couple went viral in June 2016 when Dustin won the U.S. Open, and Paulina was there to cheer him on. Of course, viewers couldn’t help but notice Dustin’s super hot girlfriend in the crowd, and instantly wanted to know more about her. Now, she boasts nearly 1 million followers on Instagram!