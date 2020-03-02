Watch
Paulina Gretzky Rocks Sexy Plunging Dress & Dances With Dustin Johnson At Brother’s Wedding

Dancing the night away! Paulina Gretzky and her partner, Dustin Johnson, totally cut a rug when they danced together at Paulina’s brother, Ty Gretzky’s, wedding to Sara Cusick!

Paulina Gretzky really knows how to make a statement! The gorgeous daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to the dance floor at her younger brother, Ty Gretzky‘s, wedding to Sara Cusick and showed off her dance moves and impeccable style! The stunning model and singer, 31, joined her love, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 35, at the reception wearing a sexy black dress with a plunging neckline and slit up her thigh fit for the formal occasion. The pair looked as if they were really having a ball! Dustin, at one point, dipped Paulina while they were dancing, showing off their best moves to the fullest! It was such fun to see these two celebrate Ty and Sara’s love, and Paulina has been on hand for preparations for her brother and sister-in-law’s big day for quite some time!

On Jan. 20, Paulina’s longtime pal, Kristina Melnichenko, shared a photo of Paulina, Sara, and the entire bridesmaid crew for Sara’s wedding enjoying their third day of Sara’s Bachelorette weekend! While everyone looked positively flawless, Paulia truly stood out, rocking a pink bathing suit that said “getting drunk” along with all of the other bridal attendants on the boat in Cabo San Lucas. Paulina, a mother of two, showed off her incredibly toned figure while taking in the sun. She truly couldn’t have looked better!

But Paulina really knows how to always work her best, beach day looks. After taking a hiatus from social media, Paulina returned to Instagram on Oct. 14, sharing yet another pic where she rocked a swimsuit. This time around, Paulina sported a two piece, burnt orange number as she posed up next to her younger brother. The two were clearly enjoying the sun and water, as Paulina captioned the pic, “‘Tis the sea-sun @tygretzky.”

There’s no denying that Paulina has always had a knack for style. She regularly looks amazing, whether attending one of Dustin’s intense golf tournaments, or taking a day for some relaxation on the water. At her brother’s wedding, however, Paulina truly outdid herself in attire and dance moves!