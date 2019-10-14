See Pic
Paulina Gretzky, 30, & Mom Of 2, Returns To Instagram With Hot New Bikini Pic After 6-Month Break

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to post an eye-catching photo for the first time in nearly six months and it included her posing in front of water with her brother Ty Gretzky.

Paulina Gretzky, 30, may have been away from Instagram for the past five months, but her latest pic proves she’s still looking fantastic! The blonde beauty shared a new photo to the popular social media site on Oct. 14 and it showed her having a fun outdoor moment with her younger brother Ty Gretzky, 29. The two siblings were posing in what appears to be a boat in the pic and Paulina showed off her incredible figure while wearing an orange bikini. “‘Tis the sea-sun @tygretzky,” the mother-of-two captioned the snapshot.

As Paulina’s followers know, this isn’t the first time she’s posted amazing bikini photos. She often struts her stuff in the flattering swimsuits and doesn’t hesitate to capture the moments on camera. Before her latest post, the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, 58, who is the mother of her own two kids, Tatum, 4, and River, 2, hadn’t posted a photo on her Instagram page since Apr. but she has posted quick pics and clips to her Instagram stories. On June 30, she shared a clip of herself standing on a boat in a florescent bikini and her hair was blowing in the wind.

With every post, Paulina captures the attention of many followers, including her fiance and father of her children, Dustin Johnson, 35, who she’s been engaged to since 2013. The professional golfer left a comment full of gratitude on a sexy pic she posted in Mar. that showed her in a bubble bath. “Damn I’m lucky,” the comment read.

‘Tis the sea-sun @tygretzky

Whether Paulina is rocking a bikini or showing off figure-flattering attire on public outings, she’s always looking her best and impressing many! We look forward to seeing what other posts she shares soon!