Paulina Gretzky is living her very best life and she’s got video footage to prove it. The blonde model enjoyed a gorgeous sunset boat ride in an equally stunning bikini in a new clip.

Paulina Gretzky, 30, has shared a picture perfect moment with her Instagram followers. On June 30, the model posted a brief video to her Instagram Stories feed. In the clip Paulina stands on a boat while wearing a gorgeous florescent bikini, with her hair blowing in the wind. But what’s truly stunning about the footage is the beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

Paulina posted lyrics from the song that was playing in the background, Marshmello & Kayne Brown’s “One Thing Right.” In particular, she shared the words, “Running with the wrong crowd on the wrong nights. I’ve been wrong about a million times. But I got one thing right, you. (Baby, I got one thing right, mmm).” Paulina tagged two people in her video – her fiancé, golfer Dustin Johnson, 35, and social media entrepreneur, Kristina Melnichenko.

Paulina and Dustin have been enjoying the sunshine, sea and sand recently in the Bahamas. On June 18 and 19 the model shared video snippets of the couple packing on the PDA all over an unidentified resort. In the bar, check. Frolicking in the swimming pool while sipping on rosé and cocktails, check. Kissing like teenagers on a boat, but of course! The model and the golfer were celebrating his 35th birthday, which falls on June 22. It’s not clear if they took their children – Tatum, 4, and River, 2 – with them. What is clear is that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Paulina captioned the smooching clip, “Happy Birthday Baby. I 💚 U.” She captioned a clip of them clinking glasses of rosé “No bad days.”

Paulina’s Instagram followers will know that she loves to post swimsuit and bikini shots. From skimpy, thong two-pieces to colorful or cut-out one-pieces, her fans have seen them all. On April 24 her friend Kristina posted an Instagram photo of her petting an adorable pig while on Pig Island in the Bahamas. Yet more proof that Paulina’s living her best life!