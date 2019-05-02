See Pic
Paulina Gretzky Hangs Out In A Bikini On The Beach & Pets Adorable Pig

While enjoying a vacation in the Bahamas, Paulina Gretzky shared a photo of herself looking sun-kissed in a bikini — and hanging out with the cutest pig EVER!

Paulina Gretzky, 30, had quite a vacation in the Bahamas over the last week! She shared a new pic from the trip to her Instagram story on May 1, which showed her and her friend, Kristina Melnichenko, lounging around on the beach and playing with a cute pig. The ladies were spending time at the famous Pig Island in the Bahamas, and the photo was actually taken a week before Paulina posted it — it originally came from Kristina’s Instagram page.

For the visit to Pig Island, Paulina wore yet another tiny string bikini, showing off her tanned skin and slim figure. She plopped down right in the sand to get up close and personal with the piglet, and completed her beachy look with her hair in natural waves and sunglasses. Paulina chopped off her long locks earlier this year and has been rockin’ a shorter, bob style for the last few weeks, and her beachy waves were totally on-point!

In another pic from Kristina’s page, Paulina wore a purple bathing suit while posing for a selfie with her friend. The 30-year-old shared a bikini pic on her own page earlier this week, too, which featured her lounging in the sand in her two-piece.

It’s unclear if Paulina’s husband, Dustin Johnson, was present for the vacation, but earlier in the trip, she did share a photo with one of their sons on her Instagram story. The couple, who got engaged in 2013, have two children together.