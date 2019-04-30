Life is good for Paulina Gretzky! The gorgeous model is currently on vacation, and she shared a super sexy bikini pic from the trip on Instagram on April 29.

Paulina Gretzky looks DAMN good in a bikini, so we don’t blame her for wanting to show it off! The 30-year-old posted a new photo to Instagram on April 29 of herself in an animal-print, string bikini. In the pic, she’s lounging in the sand and holding a drink in her right hand. Her toned and tanned body is on display in the tiny two-piece, and Paulina is giving the camera a sultry gaze. Her legs are covered in sand in the pic, too, and she captioned it, “No one likes a shady beach.” She also posted her location as the Bahamas.

It appears that Paulina is enjoying a family vacation, as she also shared a pic to her Instagram story of her son sipping on a tropical drink. The model has two sons, Tatum and River, with her fiance, Dustin Johnson. Paulina and Dustin got engaged in August 2013, but have yet to tie the knot. In 2018, the pair actually went through a bit of a rough patch, and Paulina deleted all photos of Dustin from her Instagram. Then, he tweeted, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

At the time, it was rumored that Dustin had cheated on Paulina with socialite, Yassie Safai, but the claims were never proven to be true. Just weeks after deleting Dustin from her social media, though, Paulina was supporting him in Paris while he competed in the Ryder Cup at the end of Sept. 2018. They’ve since flaunted their relationship publicly on more than one occasion.

In her new bikini pic, Paulina is also showing off her latest hair makeover — a blonde bob that looks too adorable while styled in beachy waves. Check it out above!