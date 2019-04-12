Paulina Gretzky’s Hair Makeover: She Shows Off Short New ‘Do At The Master’s

Paulina Gretzky debuted a new look at The Masters golf tournament. The model shared a pic on her Instagram account on April 12.

Instagrammer, singer, and model Paulina Gretzsky, 30, chopped off her long blonde locks, sporting an adorable and playful bob, and she showed it off in public at the Masters Tournament. Paulina attended the tournament to support her golfer fiancé, Dustin Johnson, 34. Paulina shared a pic on her Instagram account on April 12, debuting her fun and short haircut in public for the first time. “Can I get an AMEN,” she captioned her pic at the Augusta National Golf Club. Paulina rocked a black-and-white Adidas jacket, drawstring pants, some choker necklaces, a green cap, and black aviator sunglasses in the photo.

Paulina had previously clued her followers into what her new hair looked like in a post from March 28, in which she celebrated her little sister Emma’s 16th birthday at the Polo Lounge in Los Angeles. The sisters posed – looking close in age, despite being 14 years apart – while Paulina rocked a cropped white blouse and a denim mini skirt with white sneakers. Paulina’s pic prior to that hid her hair in a white towel while she bathed in a white bubble bath. The Instagrammer posed with a diamond necklace and a glam face of makeup while in the tub.

The model enthusiastically showed her support for her fiancé while he competed at the golf tournament. It wasn’t the first time Paulina has shown up for Dustin – she’s been spotted supporting her husband-to-be at his competitions throughout the years. The two started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. Their six-year engagement is still going strong.

We can’t wait to see more of Paulina’s hair on her ‘gram – maybe she’ll post some cute pics with her whole family and new look soon, with Dustin, and her children, Tatum, 4, and River, 1.