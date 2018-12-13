Paulina Gretzky Straddles Dustin Johnson On Private Jet As They Head To Aspen

Dustin Johnson made his way back onto Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram in December, after the golfer’s fiancée wiped his face from her feed in September! He had a PDA-filled homecoming, again, on Dec. 12.

Straight from the PGA Tour and onto the PDA train. Pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 34, has won Paulina Gretzky’s good graces after the cheating rumors and her social media clean out in September, as her latest posts prove. The 29-year-old model wrapped a leg around her grinning fiancé in their private jet for an Instagram Boomerang on Dec. 12! As if that gesture didn’t already speak her forgiveness, she gave her boo an ego-boosting shout-out when they touched down in Aspen, Colorado. “Literally have the best man in the world. Thanks baby!!!!” Paulina wrote over a picture of her standing in their luxury cabin, filled with balloons. The model is in the ski town to celebrate her 30th birthday on Dec. 19, which she pointed out with custom-made hoodies for the party crew.

It’s not the first time the blonde beauty has found herself pressed up against Dustin this week. Paulina, who’s the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, shared a picture of her smooching in Dustin’s lap just two days ago, again on a private jet. The couple was celebrating its eighth anniversary, but became engaged five years ago. We’re still waiting on that wedding to happen, and we’re hearing it’s on the horizon! “So far they still haven’t set a date but Paulina’s saying it will happen in 2019,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 4, but noted that the nuptials aren’t a “huge priority for them because they already feel very married.”

Our insider also touched on the “rocky period” of Paulina and Dustin’s relationship, referring to the mysterious removal of all their pictures together from Paulina’s Instagram in September. Some reports claimed that socialite Yassie Safai was the woman who caused the riff, but she went on to state that she’s “not in a relationship” with the 2016 PGA Tour Player of the Year, or ever was, to TMZ on Nov. 11. “I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood Country Club,” she told the outlet. “I have run into him at Sherwood maybe 4 times since then and yes briefly spoke with him, like I’m sure any avid golfer and member would.”

Dustin even commented on the situation, tweeting on Sept. 11, “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.” Paulina and Dustin made amends two weeks later, as the pro golfer received a congratulatory kiss from his fiancée after he and partner Rickie Fowler shared a victory over Rory McIlroy and Thorbjørn Olesen at the Ryder Cup in Paris on Sept. 28. Paulina and Dustin share two children together: Tatum, 3, and River, 1.