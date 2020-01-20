Paulina Gretzky, 31, Rocks A Sexy Swimsuit On Sister-In-Law’s Cabo Bachelorette Party

Paulina Gretzky is living her best life in Cabo celebrating her sister-in-law’s bachelorette party, and has posed for a photo on a boat in a sexy one-piece.

Paulina Gretzky, 31, is all about documenting her killer bikini bod while in Cabo San Lucas, showing off her toned body in a new snap on Instagram. The photo, posted by her longtime best friend Kristina Melnichenko on January 20, shows the mom-of-two on a boat celebrating the third day of her sister-in-law’s long-weekend bachelorette party. The bride-to-be, Sara Cusick who will tie the knot with Paulina’s little brother Ty Gretzky, 29, wore a white one-piece suit with the words ‘getting married’ written across the front. Paulina and other women pictured on the boat wore sexy swimsuits emblazoned with the words, “getting drunk”. Sounds like the girls had a great time in Mexico!

Clearly enjoying the Latin American sunshine, Paulina posed in baby pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a matching pink one-piece. Sara took to Instagram on January 20, posting the same photo of the bronzed beauties, and writing on her Instagram story, “wow I have the best friends in the entire world, this weekend wasn’t real”. She celebrated with nine pals, including her future sister-in-law Paulina, at El Dorado Golf & Beach Club, an exclusive members-only beach club which stretches along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula coastline.

Paulina’s bestie Kristina, who founded the social media management company Social Maison, has been sharing pictures of the pair in exotic locations and on private jets since she joined Instagram in 2012, referring to Paulina as her ‘ride or die, partner in crime’. The duo have posed for sexy snaps on the beach in the Bahamas, and in revealing Halloween costumes which leave little to the imagination. Although Paulina has been less active on social media, and her Instagram is currently set to private, we’re crossing our fingers Kristina inspires the 31-year-old to get back on her Instagram game in 2020!

As Paulina prepares to stand by Sara’s side, she is also set to tie the knot soon. The daughter of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, 58, has been engaged to golf pro Dustin Johnson, 35, since 2013. Although there’s no word on whether she’s set a date with her fiance, and father of her two children, it’s clear the spark is very much alive as Dustin left a comment on a picture showing the blonde beauty in a bubble bath. “Damn, I’m lucky,” he commented. We can’t wait for Paulina’s turn to walk down the aisle!