New Pic
Hollywood Life

Paulina Gretzky, 31, Rocks A Sexy Swimsuit On Sister-In-Law’s Cabo Bachelorette Party

SplashNews
Dustin Johnson of the US, left, walks with his partner Paulina Gretzky on 16th green at the end of a fourball match on the opening day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, . Johnson and Fowler won 4 and 2 over Europe's Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen Ryder Cup Golf, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France - 28 Sep 2018
Golf player Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky enjoys a day on the beach while on holiday in Barbados. Pictured: Ref: SPL569156 270613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Lahaina, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* Lahaina, HI - A sexy Paulina Gretzky shows off her rocking bikini body during some down time with her fiancé Dustin Johnson as he plays in the Hyundai Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour. Dustin did a little fishing to relax, while Paulina sunbathed in a tiny two-piece bikini, revealing a commemorative "99" tattoo for her legendary father, Wayne Gretzky. AKM-GSI January 5, 2014 To License These Photos, Please Contact : Steve Ginsburg (310) 505-8447 (323) 423-9397 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com or Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com ginsburgspalyinc@gmail.com 01/05/2014 Copyright © 2014 AKM-GSI, Inc. Steve Ginsburg 310.798.9111 x227 310.505.8447 steve@akmgsi.com sales@akmgsi.com
Professional Golfer Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky are pictured at Sandy Lane beach while on holiday in Barbados Pictured: Dustin Johnson Ref: SPL568392 260613 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

Paulina Gretzky is living her best life in Cabo celebrating her sister-in-law’s bachelorette party, and has posed for a photo on a boat in a sexy one-piece.

Paulina Gretzky, 31, is all about documenting her killer bikini bod while in Cabo San Lucas, showing off her toned body in a new snap on Instagram. The photo, posted by her longtime best friend Kristina Melnichenko on January 20, shows the mom-of-two on a boat celebrating the third day of her sister-in-law’s long-weekend bachelorette party. The bride-to-be, Sara Cusick who will tie the knot with Paulina’s little brother Ty Gretzky, 29, wore a white one-piece suit with the words ‘getting married’ written across the front. Paulina and other women pictured on the boat wore sexy swimsuits emblazoned with the words, “getting drunk”. Sounds like the girls had a great time in Mexico!

Clearly enjoying the Latin American sunshine, Paulina posed in baby pink heart-shaped sunglasses and a matching pink one-piece. Sara took to Instagram on January 20, posting the same photo of the bronzed beauties, and writing on her Instagram story, “wow I have the best friends in the entire world, this weekend wasn’t real”. She celebrated with nine pals, including her future sister-in-law Paulina, at El Dorado Golf & Beach Club, an exclusive members-only beach club which stretches along Mexico’s Baja Peninsula coastline.

Paulina’s bestie Kristina, who founded the social media management company Social Maison, has been sharing pictures of the pair in exotic locations and on private jets since she joined Instagram in 2012, referring to Paulina as her ‘ride or die, partner in crime’. The duo have posed for sexy snaps on the beach in the Bahamas, and in revealing Halloween costumes which leave little to the imagination. Although Paulina has been less active on social media, and her Instagram is currently set to private, we’re crossing our fingers Kristina inspires the 31-year-old to get back on her Instagram game in 2020!

As Paulina prepares to stand by Sara’s side, she is also set to tie the knot soon. The daughter of Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, 58, has been engaged to golf pro Dustin Johnson, 35, since 2013. Although there’s no word on whether she’s set a date with her fiance, and father of her two children, it’s clear the spark is very much alive as Dustin left a comment on a picture showing the blonde beauty in a bubble bath. “Damn, I’m lucky,” he commented. We can’t wait for Paulina’s turn to walk down the aisle!