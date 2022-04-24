Paulina Gretzky Marries Dustin Johnson In Intimate Tennessee Ceremony After 9 Year Engagement

Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson knew they were meant for each other after only seven months of dating, starting in 2012. Pro Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky‘s stunning 33-year-old daughter and the 37-year-old PGA star got engaged in 2013, and they’ve finally got around to tying the knot, 9 years later. The nuptials went down on Saturday, April 23, at a resort in Walland, Tennessee called The Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm (about three hours out of Nashville), per PEOPLE magazine.

Paulina has yet to officially confirm the wedding on her own social media page, however, she shared a romantic note written by Dustin. “Paulina, you are the love of my life. I’m counting the seconds until I marry you,” he wrote on stationary bearing the Wellhouse at Blackberry Farm logo. “I love you to the moon and back. xo, Dustin.”

The couple’s two adorable sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, no doubt played a part in their parents’ ceremony, which was years in the making. While Paulina and Dustin had a few ups and downs during their long romance, now they’re finally husband and wife. Paulina tipped fans off that a wedding could finally be happening when she shared several Instagram stories videos on Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021 looking at Vera Wang wedding gowns, alongside bridal designer Vera herself!

Even in early 2021, Paulina stressed how the couple still wasn’t in a rush to head down the aisle. Paulina explained how her long term love status with Dustin confused many fans about their marital status. During a Jan. 2021 appearance on the Netchicks podcast — co-hosted by her sister-in-law Sara Gretzky — the blonde beauty explained, “I don’t know if people know if me and Dustin are really married or not. We’re not. We’re so in love.”

She then addressed how “stupid” it was that people would assume something was wrong with their eight year romance just because they hadn’t married yet. “I feel like everyone is like, ‘What is it? Is he not wanting to or she not wanting to?’ It’s so stupid,” Paulina explained, noting “Being just with kids and being happy, I don’t want anything from Dustin other than I love him.”

Paulina was by Justin’s side when he won the 2020 Masters, which moved to autumn 2020 from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After he claimed his second major title and 24th PGA Tour event, Paulina took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the two in mid-kiss in each other’s arms at the final hole. “Honey, I’m forever & always your biggest fan,” Paulina gushed, adding, “So proud of you @djohnsonpga,” with a green heart emoji for the coveted green jacket he received with the win. Dustin shared the same photo to his IG page and praised Paulina, writing, “Dreams do come true … we did it @paulinagretzky.”