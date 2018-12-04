Paulina Gretzky & Dustin Johnson Wedding Plans ‘Back On’: Will It Finally Happen In 2019?

After being engaged for five years, will Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson finally tie the knot in 2019? We’ve for the details on how their wedding plans are gearing up.

While Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson rushed into an engagement in 2013 after just seven months of dating, they’ve taken their sweet time when it comes to actually walking down the aisle. Five years, two children and a cheating scandal later, they still aren’t husband and wife. So when’s the big day? “Paulina and Dustin have been engaged for five years so naturally they get a lot of people asking them when the wedding is, especially now that his brother just got married. So far they still haven’t set a date but Paulina’s saying it will happen in 2019,” a source close to the 29-year-old model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Having a wedding has not been a huge priority for them because they already feel very married. And it’s no secret that they did go through a rocky period earlier this year so their focus has been on rebuilding their relationship. not wedding planning. But things are very much back on track between Paulina and Dustin so the wedding planning is back on now too,” our insider continues.

In September, Paulina fueled breakup rumors when she deleted all pictures of Dustin from her Instagram account and multiple reports emerged that socialite Yassie Safai was the reason why. The sexy 39-year-old golf lover had reportedly struck up a too close for comfort friendship with the 2016 U.S. Open champ that infuriated his fiancée. Dustin took the unusual step of addressing the situation, with a statement that read “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” though he didn’t directly respond to the cheating accusations.

Paulina forgave him and two weeks later she was on hand in Paris to support Dustin when the pro golfer helped his team beat out Europe for the Ryder Cup. In celebration, Paulina flung her arms around her fiance and gave him a great big kiss on his cheek. Since then they’ve been spotted putting on PDA at a Kid Rock concert in October and all is well again. The couple has two young sons, River Jones, 1, and Tatum, 3.