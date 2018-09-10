Paulina Gretzky Deletes All Pics Of Dustin Johnson From Instagram: Are They Breaking Up?

Uh oh! Are Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson no more? The model wiped her Instagram clean of any pictures of her man, and we have some serious questions!

Paulina Gretzky, 29, and Dustin Johnson, 34, seemed like a picture perfect couple, but new evidence shows that there may be trouble in paradise. The model deleted EVERY picture of her pro-golfer beau from her Instagram page! Paulina silently erased the photos, but fans were still quick to notice his absence from her social media page. Although she still follows Dustin, she clearly wanted those memories gone gone gone!

While it wasn’t immediately clear what promoted her to scrap the photos, mass IG deletion is a classic sign of a relationship on the rocks. Remember when Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid briefly broke up back in March, and he wiped his feed clean? Yep, that happened. Oh, and when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits, he said sayonara to all the old photos he had with Selena on his page. That being said, Paulina still appears on Dustin’s Instagram! HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Paulina and Dustin for comment.

The couple first met back in 2011, after they were introduced by Paulina’s mother. After remaining just friends for several years, the two took the plunge into a full-on relationship. Dustin and Paulina welcomed their first son, Tatum Jones, and in 2017, they had their second child, River Jones Johnson. While there are no concrete plans for a wedding, last we heard, wedding bells were very much a part of the plan for the pair! In fact, a few days after giving birth to River, Paulina mentioned wedding plans in a now deleted Instagram post. “Can’t wait to start planning my wedding to this amazing man. Thank you for being the best dad to our boys…Happy Fathers Day @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky posted on Instagram at the time.

Now, the only photos of the pair remain Dustin’s page! Although the last photo of them dates back to 2016, thats probably because Dustin doesn’t post very often. But – let’s hope that these lovebirds work things out and we get to see more gorgeous photos from them both very soon.