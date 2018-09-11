Yassie Safai: Socialite At The Center Of Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky’s Reported Split

Who is Yassie Safai? — The internet is buzzing with that burning question after reports claimed she is the reason Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s relationship is on the rocks! Here’s 5 facts about her!

Yassie Safai, a 39-year-old apparent socialite is at the center of a reported split scandal. She is the alleged reason model Paulina Gretzky, 29, and pro golfer Dustin Johnson, 34, are having relationship troubles, according to multiple reports. The first sign of trouble in paradise came when Gretzky wiped her Instagram clean of Johnson, on September 10 — only leaving sultry bikini photos, among other solo snaps. While the couple, whose been engaged since 2013, with two children, have yet to address the split speculation, here’s what we know about Yassie Safai.

1. Yassie Safai is a Malibu, California native. — This is according to her Instagram page, which is private. However, it seems as though her Instagram was not private at one point, because The Sun claims it details the following: “Connector. World Traveler. Golf Lover. Joy Seeker. Fashion Enthusiast. Rescue Momma. Hopelessly In Love”. Other hints that something could be going on? — Safai has reportedly regularly re-tweeted messages about Johnson’s skills on the green.

2. She’s a golfer. — This could be how she allegedly caught Johnson’s eye. Her Instagram profile is of her dressed in a golf outfit, and the first thing in her bio reads “Golf” with an emoji of a putting green. She also is a fan of “puppies” and positivity.”

3. Safai reportedly belongs to the same country club as the couple. — Sherwood Country Club an exclusive club near Los Angeles, happens to be a frequent spot for Safai, as well as Gretzky and Johnson, as reported by the site. And, the site alleges that her apparent relationship with Johnson is the talk of the country club. “It is the talk of the club that Yassie is at the centre of the split, and it has caused the Gretzky family a lot of heartache,” an alleged member of the club (who chose to remain anonymous) said. “Yassie is very ambitious, and is keen to be seen as the ultimate golf chick – but I’m not sure if being involved in something like this will help or hurt those ambitions.”

4. Safai reportedly has a partner. — Multiple reports have claimed she is in a relationship with a man by the name of Michael Humbarger, who is reportedly also a member of the country club.

5. She is a Vice Golf ambassador. — Her Instagram bio details that she works with the sporting goods brand.