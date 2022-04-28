Amal Clooney Stuns In Tiny Sequined Top On Rare Night Out In NYC: Photos

The 'Up In The Air' star's wife looked beautiful as she headed out for a fun night in the Big Apple alongside her mom.

April 28, 2022 10:39AM EDT
Image Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Amal Clooney stepped out for some mother-daughter bonding in New York City on Wednesday, April 27. The 44-year-old lawyer was gorgeous as she hit the town with her mom Baria Alamuddin. Amal, who’s married to George Clooneysported a sparkling silver, sequined top and a pair of blue jeans, underneath a black blazer, while on her way to dinner.

Amal looked beautiful as she left for dinner on Wednesday. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

Other than the jeans and the sequined top, Amal accessorized with a pair of shining earrings, and she carried a black leather purse with her. She also sported a pair of silver heels. She also wore a huge smile across her face as she headed out. Her mom sported a vibrant, purple outfit, as well as a cozy-looking, white, fur-coat, as the two ladies were on their way to a steakhouse for dinner, per DailyMail.

Amal sightings are rare, but she always shows off her amazing sense of style with fashionable outfits. She was seen wearing a stunning navy blue gown, while out for a romantic evening with her husband George, 60, back in October. Amal also accompanied George on the red carpet circuit in October, when his movie The Tender Bar was premiering. She was George’s date for the London Film Fest where she rocked an eye-catching strapless white gown. She also went for a black and white cutout dress for the movie’s premiere.

Amal had a huge smile on as she went out in NYC. (Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com)

George and Amal have been married since 2014, and they’re parents to a set of twins: Alexander and Ella, both 4. After nearly eight years together, the pair clearly have a very strong bond. George revealed that even in lockdowns during the COVID pandemic, the pair kept their romance going by exchanging love letters to each other. ““Even in lockdown [during the coronavirus pandemic], I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow; I’m a big believer in letters,” he said in a January 2021 interview with AARP. 

