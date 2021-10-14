Fashion

Amal Clooney Stuns In Blue Mini Dress With Long Train While Holding Hands With George — Photos

amal clooney
Elder Ordonez/SplashNews
George Clooney and Amal Clooney The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Amal Clooney and George Clooney Tastemaker Screening of Amazon Studios 'The Tender Bar', Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Oct 2021
George Clooney and Amal Clooney 'Money Monster' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 May 2016 WEARING ATELIER VERSACE
Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Hail, Caesar!' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 01 Feb 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Amal Clooney looked fabulous when she rocked a navy blue mini dress while on a date night with her husband, George, in NYC on Oct. 13.

When it comes to Amal Clooney, 43, one thing is for sure – she always looks stylish. That’s exactly what she did when she was out to eat at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City, with her husband, George, 60, on Oct. 13. Amal put her long, toned legs on full display in a super short navy blue Stella McCartney forest-friendly viscose mini dress.

amal clooney
Amal Clooney showed off her toned legs in a sleeveless, short navy blue Stella McCartney forest-friendly viscose mini dress while out in NYC with George on Oct. 13. (Elder Ordonez/SplashNews)

Amal’s dress was sleeveless and featured a high-neck while the front hem was short and layered. Meanwhile, the back of the dress had a longer hem that trailed behind her. She accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps and a black face mask.

Meanwhile, George looked as handsome as ever when he opted to wear a fitted gray suit with a black button-down shirt underneath. He topped his look off with black patent leather shoes and a blue face mask.

Related Gallery

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin -- Photos Of The Couple

People's Postcode Lottery Gala. George and Amal Clooney, representing the Clooney Foundation for Justice, arrive at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:41764063 (Press Association via AP Images)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on Monday, May 4, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, George Clooney, left, and his wife Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Suburbicon" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Clooney and Alamuddin married in Venice, Italy in 2014. Their nuptials involved gondolas and mega-paparazzi. This after a courtship that made Alamuddin, now a Clooney, a high-profile fashion icon as she continues to pursue her career. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

George has been promoting his new film, The Tender Bar, and Amal has been traveling with him during his press tour. All of her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and just the day before dinner she rocked yet another gorgeous ensemble.

She was in Washington D.C. when she wore a tan shift dress with a yellow striped Courreges Coat on top, adding a pair of nude leather pumps and a Roger Vivier Pilgrim De Jour Bag.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from Amal while joining George on his press tour was her white gown at the London Film Festival premiere on Oct. 10. She slayed in a strapless white 16Arlington Custom Sequin Gown that was ruched at her tiny waist and had a slinky form-fitting skirt. She topped her look off with a white feather boa.