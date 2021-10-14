Amal Clooney Stuns In Blue Mini Dress With Long Train While Holding Hands With George — Photos

Amal Clooney looked fabulous when she rocked a navy blue mini dress while on a date night with her husband, George, in NYC on Oct. 13.

When it comes to Amal Clooney, 43, one thing is for sure – she always looks stylish. That’s exactly what she did when she was out to eat at restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea in New York City, with her husband, George, 60, on Oct. 13. Amal put her long, toned legs on full display in a super short navy blue Stella McCartney forest-friendly viscose mini dress.

Amal’s dress was sleeveless and featured a high-neck while the front hem was short and layered. Meanwhile, the back of the dress had a longer hem that trailed behind her. She accessorized her look with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps and a black face mask.

Meanwhile, George looked as handsome as ever when he opted to wear a fitted gray suit with a black button-down shirt underneath. He topped his look off with black patent leather shoes and a blue face mask.

George has been promoting his new film, The Tender Bar, and Amal has been traveling with him during his press tour. All of her outfits have been nothing short of perfect and just the day before dinner she rocked yet another gorgeous ensemble.

She was in Washington D.C. when she wore a tan shift dress with a yellow striped Courreges Coat on top, adding a pair of nude leather pumps and a Roger Vivier Pilgrim De Jour Bag.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from Amal while joining George on his press tour was her white gown at the London Film Festival premiere on Oct. 10. She slayed in a strapless white 16Arlington Custom Sequin Gown that was ruched at her tiny waist and had a slinky form-fitting skirt. She topped her look off with a white feather boa.