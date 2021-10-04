See Pics

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

Amal & George Clooney
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
George Clooney and Amal Clooney The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
Amal Clooney and George Clooney Tastemaker Screening of Amazon Studios 'The Tender Bar', Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Oct 2021
George Clooney and Amal Clooney 'Money Monster' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 May 2016 WEARING ATELIER VERSACE
Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Hail, Caesar!' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 01 Feb 2016 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’

We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.

George & Amal Clooney
George & Amal Clooney at ‘The Tender Bar’ premiere in LA on Oct. 3, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

George and Amal had big smiles on their faces while they were snapped on the red carpet. George wrapped one arm around his wife’s waist, and he placed his other hand in his pocket to slightly show off his lavish watch. Amal also carried around a clutch purse that matched her overall dark ensemble for the event.

The Tender Bar premiere was the couple’s first red carpet appearance together since way back in May 2019. The film’s star-studded cast of Ben Affleck, Ty Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd were all also at the event, which included the first screening of George’s new project. The movie has a limited theatrical release on December 17, and then will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

Related Gallery

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin -- Photos Of The Couple

People's Postcode Lottery Gala. George and Amal Clooney, representing the Clooney Foundation for Justice, arrive at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:41764063 (Press Association via AP Images)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on Monday, May 4, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, George Clooney, left, and his wife Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Suburbicon" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Clooney and Alamuddin married in Venice, Italy in 2014. Their nuptials involved gondolas and mega-paparazzi. This after a courtship that made Alamuddin, now a Clooney, a high-profile fashion icon as she continues to pursue her career. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Amal & George Clooney
Amal & George Clooney at the premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’ in LA on Oct. 3, 2021 (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

On the carpet, George spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his experience quarantining with Amal and their 4-year-old twinsAlexander and Ella Clooney, amidst the COVID pandemic. “It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren’t missing out on much out in the world,” the Oscar winner said. “So, you know, I didn’t have to teach them trigonometry at home.”

Amal, meanwhile, chimed in and said that her hubby has been a “great” teacher to their kids. “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being,” the humanitarian rights lawyer shared. “But we’ll see if it develops,” she added.