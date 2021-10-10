See Pics

Amal Clooney Is Stunning In Strapless Gown On Red Carpet With George At London Film Fest — Photos

george
David Fisher/Shutterstock
George Clooney, Amal Clooney People's Postcode Lottery photocall, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - 14 Mar 2019
People's Postcode Lottery Gala. George and Amal Clooney, representing the Clooney Foundation for Justice, arrive at the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2019. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:41764063 (Press Association via AP Images)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" on Monday, May 4, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, George Clooney, left, and his wife Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Suburbicon" during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Clooney and Alamuddin married in Venice, Italy in 2014. Their nuptials involved gondolas and mega-paparazzi. This after a courtship that made Alamuddin, now a Clooney, a high-profile fashion icon as she continues to pursue her career. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Amal Clooney and George Clooney were all smiles as they attended the London premiere of his latest film ‘The Tender Bar’. See the pics!

Amal Clooney has stepped out on the red carpet for a rare appearance with husband George Clooney, 60, in London. The couple were all smiles as they attended a screening of his upcoming film The Tender Bar at the London Film Festival. The acclaimed lawyer looked glamorous in a strapless, sequin gown in a gorgeous off-white shade. She paired the floor length dress with a pair of cream pointy toe heels, and silver drop earrings as she swept her raven tresses to one side in sophisticated curls.

george
George and Amal. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her actor beau cut a smart figure in a black suit, as he sported a salt and pepper beard. The A-lister, who shares twins twins, Ella and Alexander, 4, with Amal, recently opened up un a new interview about whether he would ever run for office. “No, because I would actually like to have a nice life,” George, who famously played a politician in the 2011 film The Ides of March, told the BBC on October 8. He noted that he would prefer to spend his spare time doing “the things I love.”

George continued, “I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years. In 20 years, I will be 80 and that’s a real number. Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Related Gallery

Amal & George Clooney's Best Red Carpet Looks

Amal Clooney and George Clooney Tastemaker Screening of Amazon Studios 'The Tender Bar', Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Oct 2021
George Clooney and Amal Clooney 'Money Monster' premiere, 69th Cannes Film Festival, France - 12 May 2016 WEARING ATELIER VERSACE
Amal Clooney and George Clooney 'Hail, Caesar!' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 01 Feb 2016

george
George and Amal. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

He certainly has been living it up, spending most of the summer in Lake Como at his home in Villa Oleandra. George first purchased the residence in 2002 as a vacation home, but after he and Amal married, the European mansion has become a second home for the family. In a January 2021 interview with AARP, the Ocean’s Eleven actor got candid about how he and his wife keep their love as strong as ever.

“Even in lockdown [during the coronavirus pandemic], I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow; I’m a big believer in letters,” George said of the classic love letters he and Amal write one another. “If it were a text, it would feel different,” George went on. “Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”