Amal Clooney Rocks A Low-Cut Blue Dress For Romantic Date Night With George In Italy

Amal and George Clooney were all smiles leaving a romantic dinner in Lake Como, Italy.
Red, white, and YOU! George Clooney and Amal enjoyed a beautiful date night in Lake Como, Italy on July 4.

Nothing but smiles over here! George and Amal Clooney enjoyed a romantic dinner date at Il Gatto Nero, in Lake Como, Italy on Sunday, July 4, and we can’t get over Amal’s outfit.

Amal, 43, was radiant as always. Wearing a glossy midnight blue dress with spaghetti straps, she had the perfect arm candy – her husband, George Clooney. To accompany her glam look, Amal wore her hair down with a deep side part with loose curls. Her make-up was simple, yet perfect! Natural to light blush with a rosy lip. Linked arm in arm, George, 60, opted for a black tux and showcased his perfectly trimmed silver beard for the occasion.

The two jetted off to Italy earlier this summer to celebrate their twins Ella and Alexander‘s fourth birthday. While they haven’t been there in quite some time, the two are hoping to spend more time at their family home, Villa Oleandra.

Impeccable date nights aren’t the only thing that keeps this romance alive. The Midnight Sky star has been very open as to how they keep the spark alive, especially during the pandemic.

“Even in lockdown [during the coronavirus pandemic], I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow; I’m a big believer in letters,” George said of the classic love letters he and Amal write one another in an interview with  AARP. “If it were a text, it would feel different,” George went on. “Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”

George and Amal have been married since 2014.