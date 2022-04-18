Pregnant Sharna Burgess Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Hot Pink Bikini: Watch

Sharna Burgess may be pregnant, but she’s still bikini body ready! The Dancing With the Stars dancer shared her growing baby bump to her Instagram on April 18, posting a cute video where she first stood in sweats only to switch to a hot pink bikini. For the TikTok challenge, which poised users to “show yourself in baggy clothes and then a bikini,” Sharna faced the camera wearing a beige NASA hoodie and brown baggy sweatpants. The video then cut to her in the hot pink string bikini, turning to the side to rub her ever-growing belly as she smiled and laughed at the camera.

The 36-year-old and her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, 48, have been enjoying their pregnancy since sharing the news with the world on February 4. A source close to the professional dancer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Feb. 17 that she sees this child as a “blessing” and “gift,” especially after tragically losing her father. She especially can’t wait to have kids of her own with the 90210 actor after watching him raise his sons.

“Sharna has always known that she wanted to have kids and be a mom,” our insider added. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them. It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.” So far her pregnancy has been going well and the dancer is “loving every moment of this process and can’t wait to start the next chapter with her family.”

Brian is equally excited to have a baby with Sharna. A second source disclosed that the actor was “struggling” following his breakup with Megan Fox and her passionate relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (those two also took on a significant milestone by getting engaged). Now that Brian has found Sharna, however, she “opened such a light in his world” and pulled him out of a dark place.