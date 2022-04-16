Bella Thorne Rocks Daisy Dukes & White Crop Top At Coachella: Photos

Bella Thorne, 24, was a standout during her time at Coachella on Friday! The beauty rocked a white lace crop top and Daisy Dukes as she walked around the popular music festival during its first day and night of performances. She also added white sneakers to her look and accessorized with bracelets and a necklace that showed off the initial “B.”

Bella’s blonde locks were down and she carried a purse over and across one shoulder as she walked around other attendees at the outside event. Sunglasses also sat atop her head some of the time. She was joined by a pal and the two were reportedly engaged in deep conversation as they made their way around the area.

In addition to being photographed by cameras at the event, Bella took to her Instagram story to share fun pics and clips of her and her pals hanging out there. In one photo, she showed off a selfie that she appeared to take while sitting in a car and captioned it with, “PARTY TONIGHT IS GOING TO BE INSANE.” Others showed her group dancing to the music playing and just laughing it up while having an epic and memorable time.

Before Bella made headlines at Coachella, she did so for socking a sexy cutout swimsuit in eye-catching pics she shared in March. She held various poses for the camera in the form-fitting piece and was aboard a yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, looking like she was having the time of her life.

The talented actress also got attention in another outfit of choice when she attended a pre-Grammy party. It included a barely-there black bikini top under a green blazer draped over her shoulders and matching green pants. She also added heels to the look and carried a black purse as her long tresses were down and parted in the middle.