Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out 'Gross' Way She's Been Sexualized On Social Media Since Turning 18

Since Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 years old, she’s noticed a difference in the way people have treated her on social media, and she opened up about the unnecessary talk in a new interview.

Earlier this year, Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 18th birthday, and the chatter about her on social media has gotten even worse than she saw in the past. “[I’m] definitely seeing a difference in the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to be becoming of age,” Millie admitted on The Guilty Feminist podcast. “But it’s gross and it’s true. So I think it’s just a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. So I have been dealing with that, but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

After years of seeing what people have to say about her online, Millie has become very picky about what she chooses to share on social media. These days, she doesn’t share much of anything from her personal life on Instagram. “You’re not going to see that part of me,” she admitted. “You get to see the things I choose to put out in the world. I hope if there’s a 12-year-old that’s told Instagram they’re 18, and they’ve created an account, then they’re going on my account and they’re not being exploited to the horrible world that’s out there.”

Despite trying to remain as private as possible, though, Millie isn’t totally shielding herself from the world. She and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi — Jon Bon Jovi’s son — made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs in March. While we’ve seen bits and pieces of the pair’s relationship on social media throughout the past year, this was their first official event together.

