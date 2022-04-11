Fashion

Selena Gomez Stuns In Metallic Jumpsuit In Gorgeous Photo With Friends

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging metallic jumpsuit while out with her friends for a fun night out.

Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends when she rocked a gorgeous sparkly metallic jumpsuit. The 29-year-old rocked a long-sleeve shiny silver one-piece with a plunging neckline and topped her look off with a bold red lip and voluminous beach waves.

Selena posed in the middle of two friends who were wearing matching dresses – one sheer pink and one sheer red. Sels captioned the stunning photo, “Bubble gum sweets.”

After not posting to social media in quite a while, Selena has been on a roll. Just the other day, she posted a photo wearing a stunning green silk Zara Camisole Dress with Gathered Detail styled with cool, transparent cat-eye Miu Miu Mu 09Us Glitter Silver Sunglasses while out on the town.

Selena styled her low-cut, cowlneck dress with a black Acne Studios Mock Leather Jacket draped over her shoulders. Aside from her sparkly sunglasses, she rocked a pair of Rue Gembon Noah Gold Hoop Earrings, a nameplate choker necklace, Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Boots, and a Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Hobo Bag in Patent Leather.

Selena admitted that she rarely goes out when she posted the photos with the caption, “They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success.”

Aside from her recent Instagram photos, Selena just attended Deadline’s Contenders Television event when she looked pretty in pink. She wore a pale pink Mango Vent Cotton Dress with cutouts on the sides, styled with a matching Mango Crop Tweed Jacket. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black Jimmy Choo Rav Mules and Jenny Bird Doune Hoops Earrings.