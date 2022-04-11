Fashion

Sarah Michelle Gellar Stuns In Yellow Bikini & Black One-Piece On Spring Break: Photos

Lifestyle Director

Sarah Michelle Gellar had a fabulous time while on spring break with her friends & she looked amazing in a slew of sexy swimsuits.

If there’s one thing for sure about Sarah Michelle Gellar, it is that she loves posting swimsuit photos. That’s exactly what the 44-year-old did when she posted a slideshow of photos from her spring break vacation with friends.

Sarah posted a slideshow of photos with the caption, “Photo dump [cactus emoji] #springbreak2022.” In the first photo, Sarah wore a two-piece black bikini with a one-shoulder asymmetrical top while swimming in the pool with her friend and a water gun.

In the second photo, Sarah looked gorgeous in a metallic gold dress with a plunging V-neckline and a ruffled skirt styled with a black blazer draped over her shoulders and a box clutch that read, “SLAY” in big gold letters.

Her outfits only got better from there, as she slipped into a stunning mustard yellow bikini that featured a bandeau top with tiny criss-cross straps around her neck. On top of her bikini, she wore an oversized white linen button-down shirt.

One of our favorite looks from her trip was without a doubt her one-shoulder black ruffled one-piece. The bathing suit was fitted with one ruffled strap on her shoulder and a pair of aviator sunglasses. In another photo, Sarah rocked a V-neck white dress with black bow sleeves, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings.

Aside from these sexy swimsuits, Sarah rocked another one recently – this time it was a black bikini with a bandeau top that had a strap around one shoulder. She posted a selfie wearing it with the caption, “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun.”