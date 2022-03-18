Sarah Michelle Gellar Slays In Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Weekend Me Is More Fun’

The ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ alum looked ready for some fun in the sun as she flaunted her figure in a barely-there swimsuit.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a weekend warrior! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum took to her Instagram on Friday (March 18) to reveal she is enjoying the next few days on a trip away from home. Rocking a tiny black bikini, the actress shared snaps from what appears to be an oceanside getaway. “Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun,” she captioned the photo album.

Sarah looked absolutely flawless in the pics, as she dared to impress with her barely-there black bikini. She left her trademark sandy blonde tresses long and loose as they held a beachy, windswept style. With just a dab of pink lipstick, the former soap opera star let her natural beauty take center stage.

Meanwhile, Sarah recently opened up about all the drama between co-stars that took place on her iconic Buffy series in the new book Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts. “I think that unfortunately the set we were on and the world we were in was pitting us against each other,” Sarah explained. “I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now.”

“Look, we worked really hard hours. We were young, we had ups and downs. Everybody had arguments,” she continued. “There were times where David [Boreanaz] could be a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was]. And I’m sure I was the same way to people also, right? It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson [Hannigan] and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young.”

While David and Alyson declined to be interviewed for the book, Sarah didn’t hold back on spilling the tea, even if it meant pointing a finger at herself. “There are times where I wish I could have done things differently, but I didn’t know how to handle the stress that I was under,” she detailed. “I was really young and I didn’t have any outside life. It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you that they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true.”