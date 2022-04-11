Interview

Kendall Jenner Says Mom Kris Is Pressuring Her To Have Babies: ‘Is It Not Up To Me?’

Kendall Jenner admitted her mom Kris Jenner will ‘randomly’ text her with ‘a friendly reminder’ that she thinks ‘it’s time’ for her to start a family, in a new interview.

Kendall Jenner, 26, has babies on the mind and it’s all because of a few family members, including Kris Jenner! The model, who is dating Devin Booker, revealed that her mom will text her and let her know that she thinks “it’s time” for her to start her own family, and she has responded asking a specific question. “[My mom] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’” Kendall told E! News.

Kris, who was also present at the interview, then chimed in, “Just your friendly reminder!”

In addition to Kris, Kendall, who is the only one of her siblings who doesn’t have children, admitted that her sister Kylie Jenner, who has two children of her own with Travis Scott, also “100 percent” expresses her desire for her to have a baby or babies.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has opened up about possibly having children in the future. The gorgeous gal was seen revealing she wants to be a mom during a conversation with her older sister Kim Kardashian on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I can’t wait to have a kid,” she said in the 2019 episode. “I’m going to make him do the coolest things, so when he’s older, he’s just a stud.”

Shortly after the episode aired, a source told us that she definitely wants children but also doesn’t want to rush it. “When she said she can’t wait for that moment, it didn’t mean she’s planning to start a family anytime soon,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife. “She still has a lot she wants to accomplish with her modeling career. And, she still considers herself very young. She’s not interested in rushing things.”

Despite not rushing things, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Kris still mentioned how she’d like for Kendall to have her next grandchild. “I’m thinking it would be nice if it was Kendall. Right? She’s the only who hasn’t had a baby,” she told Ellen DeGeneres during the interview. She also added that Kendall “would eventually love to have a baby.”