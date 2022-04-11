Alex Rodriguez Awkwardly Laughs After He’s Trolled Over J.Lo’s Engagement: Watch

Following his ex-fiancée’s Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck, an ESPN sportscaster joked around with Alex Rodriguez about the news — much to his apparent chagrin!

Alex Rodriguez joined ESPN 2 sports broadcaster Michael Kay on April 10 to oversee Sunday Night Baseball, and things got a little awkward! While discussing the Yankees vs. Red Sox game, Michael joked, “It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Former baseball player Alex then let out an anxious laugh, knowing what Michael was referencing, then adding, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

Michael Kay fooling around with A-Rod, by subliminally brining up JLo. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/vQ0ROed5xQ — Aaron (@Aaron_Lafond) April 11, 2022

Discussion of the subject matter comes after Alex’s former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, 52, confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8. “You’re perfect,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer sweetly whispered in a short video shared with her “On the J.Lo” newsletter, showing off her massive green statement piece on her left ring finger.

The “Dear Ben” singer was happy to flaunt that green 8.5 carat engagement ring for all her fans to see in celebration of her love! The ring has been estimated be worth over $5 million USD, and is a cushion modified brilliant cut diamond, per Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the rare gem.

Ilan also shared some words for Ben and J.Lo via his Instagram. “Congratulations Ben & @jlo on your engagement. It was my honor to be part of this exciting journey, on a quest to source such an exceptional natural gem for your spectacular engagement ring,” he wrote.