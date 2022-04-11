Watch

Alex Rodriguez Awkwardly Laughs After He’s Trolled Over J.Lo’s Engagement: Watch

New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez arrive to Ulta Beauty for a perfume launch party this evening. J-Lo stuns in an all-white look for her outing. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wear matching coats while departing their apartment in New YorkPictured: Jennifer Lopez,Alex RodriguezRef: SPL5202353 101220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are spotted leaving a meeting in West Hollywood. 28 Oct 2020 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA711072_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seen exiting San Vicente Bungalows looking classy after enjoying a romantic dinner date. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

Following his ex-fiancée’s Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Ben Affleck, an ESPN sportscaster joked around with Alex Rodriguez about the news — much to his apparent chagrin!

Alex Rodriguez joined ESPN 2 sports broadcaster Michael Kay on April 10 to oversee Sunday Night Baseball, and things got a little awkward! While discussing the Yankees vs. Red Sox game, Michael joked, “It’s a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”

Former baseball player Alex then let out an anxious laugh, knowing what Michael was referencing, then adding, “Happiness and world peace is what we’re looking for.”

Discussion of the subject matter comes after Alex’s former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, 52, confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck on April 8. “You’re perfect,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer sweetly whispered in a short video shared with her “On the J.Lo” newsletter, showing off her massive green statement piece on her left ring finger.

The “Dear Ben” singer was happy to flaunt that green 8.5 carat engagement ring for all her fans to see in celebration of her love! The ring has been estimated be worth over $5 million USD, and is a cushion modified brilliant cut diamond, per Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds, who sourced the rare gem.

Related Gallery

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Best PDA Photos: Kissing, Holding Hands & More

Santa Monica, CA - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hold hands as they pick up his son Samuel from school in Santa Monica.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben AffleckBACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pacific Palisades, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss in front of the cameras while dropping off his son Samuel at his swimming class in Pacific Palisades.Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stoianov / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands while out running errands together.Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer LopezBACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Ilan also shared some words for Ben and J.Lo via his Instagram. “Congratulations Ben & @jlo on your engagement. It was my honor to be part of this exciting journey, on a quest to source such an exceptional natural gem for your spectacular engagement ring,” he wrote.

“Among fancy-color diamonds, natural-color green stones with saturated hues are some of the rarest and most sought after. Green color synchronizes Nature & tranquility and represent life, health and associates with luck & prosperity,” he wrote, sharing a drawing of the ring.

The ring was also estimated to be worth about $5 million by Platinum Guild International USA Jenny Luker. “Jennifer’s ring appears to feature a natural green diamond… set with side white diamonds on a platinum band,” she said in a release. “Since the setting is platinum, she can pass along her engagement ring to her children, as platinum maintains its color and shape!” she added, noting once again that green diamonds are “very rare.”