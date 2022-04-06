Find Out

Andrew Garfield & Alyssa Miller Split: The Truth About Relationship Status After Her Cozy IG Post

Fans have been wondering if Andrew Garfield is still with his girlfriend Alyssa Miller. A new report sheds more light on the status of their relationship.

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller‘s relationship status has been a hot topic. Reports circulated that the pair broke up, but then the model shut down those claims by sharing a sweet selfie with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star on Instagram on April 4. Fans assumed that meant Andrew, 38, and Alyssa, 32, were still dating. However, according to PEOPLE, the pair indeed broke up in March. The outlet also reported that Andrew and Alyssa “remain friendly” following their split.

Andrew and Alyssa’s friendly post-split relationship was evident in their selfie, which featured the two making silly faces. In her caption, the Sports Illustrated model first clapped back at the rumors out there. “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo,” she wrote. Then, Alyssa shared a kind message to Andrew. “Lol love you AG,” she wrote, along with a butterfly emoji.

The Social Network actor and model first started becoming more public with their relationship around November 2021, when Andrew was promoting his musical movie tick, tick… BOOM! While it wasn’t clear when their relationship started, the pair seemed so in love with each other when they were spotted out and about together. They made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 SAG Awards in February, via E! News.

Alyssa isn’t the only famous woman to date Andrew. Fans will recall that the actor previously dated his The Amazing Spider-Man costar Emma Stone from 2011 to 2015. They remain friends to this day. “We care about each other so much and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing,” Andrew told Vanity Fair in January 2017. “There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist.”