Chris Rock Spotted Looking Somber In New York In Rare Pic 9 Days After Oscars Slap

Chris Rock was spotted looking serious while taking a stroll in the Big Apple on Tuesday morning, just one day after his brother spoke out against Will Smith in a revealing interview.

Chris Rock, 57, looked quite somber during his latest outing in New York City. The comedian was photographed walking outside with a serious look on his face and his hands in his pockets, just over a week after Will Smith, 53, shockingly slapped him while on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards. He wore a black jacket with cargo pants and colorful sneakers during the stroll and added sunglasses and a pair of headphones around his neck.

It’s not clear where Chris was headed during the walk, but he was alone and didn’t appear to pay attention to nearby cameras. Other people passed him but he seemed to just stare straight ahead some of the time, perhaps lost in thought.

Chris’ latest outing comes after his brother Kenny made headlines for talking about the moment Will slapped his older brother, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. The concerned sibling revealed he thinks the Oscar Will won that night should be revoked and he isn’t accepting the public apology he gave to Chris and others he affected with his actions.

“I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else,” Kenny said about Will’s delayed apology.

He also blamed The Academy for not escorting the actor out of the ceremony after he went up on stage and slapped Chris. “I hold them accountable for that. He could have went up there and did anything you wanted to my brother. It could have been much worse than what he did,” he explained. “In my opinion, he embarrassed himself by doing that and his legacy by doing that.”

Kenny also claimed that Chris’ joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and her shaved head, which is the one that caused Will to respond with the slap, wouldn’t have been said if Chris knew the actress suffered from alopecia. “The joke was funny. It wasn’t hilarious funny, but I know that if he knew that she had alopecia … he wouldn’t make a joke about that. But he didn’t know,” he said.