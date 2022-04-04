Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter & Instagram: Calls Out Fans For ‘Dragging’ Her Kids

Cardi B’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are no more after she got fed up with fans ‘dragging’ her kids over her not going to the Grammys. The rapper said she was deleting her Twitter to ‘protect’ herself.

Cardi B has officially deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts. On the night of the Grammys, the 29-year-old responded to fan comments before deleting her account altogether. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said she now hates her fanbase because they started “dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi don’t even like y’all LMAOO, just here for the money LMAOO. pic.twitter.com/KojjrPkH4O — Nicki Minaj | Trolliana😅 (@BussinBrian) April 4, 2022

She later went live on Instagram to continue explaining why she deleted her Twitter. Cardi said she was busy doing “girl” stuff and noticed “my own f**king fans talking sh*t like practically saying that I’m lazy and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys.” The rapper noted that she never gave any hints and it was clear she wasn’t going to the Grammys when she posted from her house in New York with her kids.

Cardi continued, “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling.” She went on to say it was her “own f**king fans talk sh*t about me that sh*t really pissed the f**k out of me. That sh*t really pissed me the f**k off.”

According to Cardi, this created a “domino effect” of her just “going off” and responding to fans. The rapper admitted during her live that she didn’t care about possibly getting “canceled” over her heated responses to fans. “And motherf**kers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f**k, whatever I said on them tweets, I really motherf**king mean it,” she said. “‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking shit about me, why you bringing up my f**king son?”

Half of Cardi live if anyone wanted to see ! I just can’t believe this happened over her not attending the Grammys?#BardiGang ( @iamcardib ) pic.twitter.com/1hUqlOFz1X — Cardi Coming (@CardiComing) April 4, 2022

She was defending herself because fans were bringing her kids — daughter Kulture and a son — into the situation. “If you bring up my son, I hate you,” she added. Cardi eventually decided to delete her Instagram as well. When it comes to her kids, Cardi doesn’t mess around. Back in February 2022, the rapper clapped back at fans who were trolling Kulture on Instagram.