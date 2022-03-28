See Pics

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 3, Wears Diamond Watch & Balenciaga To Disneyland With Mom

When going to ‘the happiest place on Earth,’ don’t forget your bling. Cardi B’s little girl, Kulture, flashed her diamond-encrusted watch to her mom to say it was time to go to Disneyland!

You never want to keep a lady waiting, especially if that lady is a three-year-old named Kulture Kiari Cephus. The eldest child of Cardi B and Offset was ready to head to Disneyland with her mother on Sunday (Mar. 27). Like the White Rabbit in Alice In Wonderland, Kulture kept an eye on the clock. However, unlike the White Rabbit, Kulture’s watch was covered in diamonds. “Six O’clock,” she said while holding up her glittery timepiece to her mom. “Yeah, mommy. We’re late. Mommy, you need to hurry up.” Cardi, 29, reassured her little girl that “Mommy’s dressed” and “it’s not me, it’s grandma.”

Kulture looked at her mother and asked, “it’s not you? It’s grandma?” Kulture then turned her eyes to the shiny, glittery piece of bling around her arms, and she walked offscreen. The whole incident was captured by Cardi B for Instagram, and the “Up” rapper also included a few pictures of Kulture rocking her expensive Balenciaga outfit. Fans also saw the gold chains around her neck, the watch on her wrist, and the expensive-looking purse slung around her shoulder. ‘

Cardi B Treated Her Daughter Kulture Kiari To A Magical Night At Disneyland In Anaheim, CA in March 2022 (Mega)
Cardi also included a photo of her walking with Kulture, presumably at Disneyland. The young girl had put on a Balenciaga hoodie that matched her cream-colored sweatpants. Cardi’s outfit seemed like a deconstructed Mickey Mouse meets streetwear design. Her red top and hat matched the Disney-inspired print on her pants, as well as the mustard yellow open-toed shoes she wore.

It won’t be long until Kulture is going on trips to Disneyland with her baby brother. Cardi and Offset welcomed their son in September 2021. At the start of March, Cardi shared a video of Kulture playing with some toys. “Do you want me to have another baby?” Cardi asked her daughter, to which Kulture replied, “No!” When Cardi asked why, Kulture said she “like(s) my baby brother. He’s perfect.” Apparently, Cardi and Offset peaked with Baby No. 2, and Kulture thinks they don’t need to add to the family. Cardi tried to get Kulture to say more, but the girl focused more on the toy in her hand.