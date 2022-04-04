Ariana Grande Gushes After She’s ‘Honored’ By ‘Drag Race’ Stars’ Grammy Red Carpet Tribute

Ariana Grande didn’t attend the 2022 Grammys, but she was there in spirit – thanks to ‘Drag Race’ alum Trinity K. Bonet, who recreated one of Ariana’s iconic looks in a way that left the ‘Positions’ singer stunned.

“omg omg omg.” That’s all that Ariana Grande could say after seeing drag artist Trinity K. Bonet recreate Ariana’s giant ruffled Giambattista Valli tulle dress at the 2022 Grammy Awards. While Trinity’s look wasn’t twenty feet in diameter, like Ariana’s 202 look reportedly was, it was big enough to get a massive reaction from the “thank u, next” singer. Ariana, 28, shared a photo of Trinity on her Instagram Story and commented on Trinity’s IG post about the look. “oh MY GOODNESS. Honored. You are perfect,” wrote Ariana in the photo Trinity shared on her IG Story.

Trinity was one of many drag performers who strutted across the Grammys’ red carpet in looks from the award show’s fashion past. Derrick Barry did what she did best and channeled Britney Spears. Naomi Smalls recreated a look from Cher. Alexis Mateo paid homage to her heritage by replicating Selena, while Kameron Michaels did Lady Gaga’s David Bowie tribute. Coco Montrese honored Janet Jackson while Jaida Essence Hall paid love to Beyoncé. Finally, Kahanna Montrese turned it out as Toni Braxton.

For Ariana’s fans, this was the closest they would get to seeing her at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Hours before the show took place, Ariana let her followers know that she wasn’t going to be there. “some positions memories to celebrate grammy day :),” she posted to IG, along with a video of her time making the positions album. “reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that i love and respect so deeply. i love this album so. it’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that i love. to have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard.. is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won. :) have a beautiful time, i am celebrating all of you there today!”

Ariana went into the 2022 Grammys with a handful of nominations. She was up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Positions”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (positions). The Dave Audé remix of Demi Lovato and Ariana’s “Met Him Last Night” was also up for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. Ariana also scored an Album of the Year nomination, but not for positions. Instead, she was nominated for her work on Doja Cat’s Planet Her album. Sadly for Ariana, she didn’t take home a single award. But no drag queen dressed up like Album of the Year-winner Jon Batiste, so who really came out on top?