Ariana Grande Channels Cinderella In Massive Ball Gown At 2020 Grammys

Look who just showed up! Ariana Grande turned heads when she hit the Grammys red carpet in an eye-catching ball gown, paired with a high ponytail.

Ariana Grande is one of the most buzzed-about performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and ahead of her performance, she walked the red carpet in a stunning ensemble. Ari wore a pale blue, strapless gown, which featured a ruffled tulle skirt and matching gloves. She completed the look with her blonde hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, with her bangs hanging down. She also had a stunning beauty look, with light pink lip gloss on full display and gorgeous cat eye eyeliner. Ari struck a number of poses on the red carpet, even sitting down to show off the full skirt of the dress.

In addition to her performance at the show, Ariana is also nominated for Record of the Year for her song “7 Rings,” Album of the Year for Thank U, Next, Best Pop Solo Performance for “7 Rings,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Boyfriend” with Social House, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Thank U, Next. Of course, she is no stranger to nominations on music’s biggest night — she’s previously been nominated six times! Ari actually won her first Grammy in 2019, taking home the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her record, Sweetener.

2019 was a huge year for Ariana. After releasing Thank U, Next in February, she embarked on a world tour in the spring. The tour lasted until the very end of December, and kept Ariana extremely busy throughout the year. Since the tour ended, Ariana has been keeping a low-profile, but she returned to the spotlight for the Grammys.

When news broke that Ariana would be performing at the 2020 Grammys, it was a pretty big deal. She was supposed to perform at the show in 2019, but dropped out just days ahead of the ceremony after disagreements with producers over which song she would sing. Luckily, things worked out this time around!