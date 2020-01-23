Ariana Grande Reunites With BTS At Grammys Rehearsals & Fans Freak That SUGA Is Missing  

What a fun reunion! Ariana Grande spent some time with BTS while rehearsing for the Grammys on Jan. 22, but fans couldn’t help but point out that one members of the group, Suga, was missing from the pic she shared.

Ariana Grande is hard at work preparing for her upcoming performance at the Grammy Awards, and she got a special surprise during her rehearsal on Jan. 22! The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the guys from BTS, which she captioned, “Look who I bumped into at rehearsal : ).” In the pic, Ariana is seated on some steps, with the guys from the group surrounding her. Some of the members are putting up peaces signs, while other are smiling. Meanwhile, Ari is giving her best kissy face. So cute!

However, it didn’t take long for fans to notice that BTS was one member short — Suga was not included! Fans began freaking out, and even got ‘WHERE IS YOONGI?’ trending n Twitter (Yoon-gi is Suga’s real last name). It’s unclear whether or not Suga will be MIA from the show completely, or if he was just somewhere else when this picture was taken. Either way, the photo caught a lot of attention from fans, including another K-pop singer, Yeri, who’s a member of the group Red Velvet.

“I envy them Ari,” Yeri commented on the photo. A few hours later, Ariana noticed the comment and responded, “Can’t wait to hug u one day.” Aw! Interestingly, BTS has not been confirmed on the lineup for the Grammys, but they’re reportedly performing “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, according to our sister site, Variety.

This is not the first time that Ariana has caused buzz in the BTS fandom for hanging out with the group. Back in May, one of the band’s members, Jungkook, attended Ariana’s concert, and the pair snapped a selfie together after the show. So cute!