Kim Kardashian Seemingly Quotes Pete Davidson’s Ex Ariana Grande’s Song Title & Fans Are Lit

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching photos of herself rocking a black leather look with shades and included a lyric from Ariana Grande’s song ‘Just Like Magic’ in the caption.

Is Kim Kardashian giving a subtle shout-out to Ariana Grande with her latest Instagram post? The 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two new gorgeous photos of herself rocking an all black leather look on Feb. 28 and seemingly captioned them with a lyric from her 28-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s ex-fiancee’s song “Just Like Magic. “

“just like magic 💫,” Kim’s caption read. In the snapshots, the beauty wore a long black leather coat over a black bra-style crop top, black pants, black gloves, and sunglasses. She was standing while posing for the camera with her long locks up pulled back in one photo and walking around in the same look in the other.

Although Kim didn’t mention Ariana, 28, by name in the caption, her fans couldn’t help but recognize the lyric and used the comments section to mention their thoughts about it. “The Ari reference?? Babe!!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote, “Ariana Stan.” A third shared, “not the Ariana reference!” and a fourth wrote, “Not the Ariana song caption.”

Despite the exact lyric of Ariana’s song appearing in the caption for Kim’s new photos, a source told Page Six that it had nothing to do with with the “Love Me Harder” crooner. It was a “pure coincidence,” the insider said while insisting she didn’t mean to share a song reference.

Before Kim started dating Pete in Oct. 2021, he made headlines for his whirlwind of a relationship with Ariana. The lovebirds got engaged in 2018 after dating for just a month but the romance ended four months later. Since then, Ariana went on to marry Dalton Gomez in 2021 and seems happier than ever. Kim and Pete also seem to be doing well with many public outings already in their past.