Lenny Kravitz Rocks Shimmering Mesh Tank & High Heeled Boots At The Grammys

The ‘Fly Away’ singer gave off total rockstar vibes with his amazing outfit that showed off some of his tattoos on the Grammys’ red carpet.

Lenny Kravitz is a rockstar, and he knows it! The 57-year-old singer arrived in style for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday April 3. Lenny, who’s set to present during the ceremony, has his muscles on display, while he sported a mesh, silver tanktop.

The mesh silver top may have shined on the red carpet, but the “Again” singer had plenty more pieces to his outfit that showed off his rocker-fashion sense. He sported a pair of leather pants with huge, matching, high-heeled boots on the red carpet. He also accessorized with a bunch of different necklaces, including some that looked like chains, plus a huge pair of sunglasses.

The mesh tank also gave fans a look at the singer’s many awesome tattoos all over his arms, as he posed for photos with a very calm and cool look on his face. He also had his hair styled in some long dreadlocks that perfectly matched his amazing outfit.

This isn’t Lenny’s first rodeo! The singer is a nine-time Grammy-nominee, and of those, he’s won four of them, having taken home the Best Male Rock Vocal Performance four years in a row from 1999 to 2002, with his most recent win being for his song “Dig In.”

Besides his sheer top at the award show, Lenny hasn’t been shy about flexing his muscles over the years. He looked absolutely ripped, when he showed off his muscles and abs on the cover of Men’s Health in October 2020. Even though Lenny may not be shy about putting his great looks on display, it has led to his daughter, The Batman actress Zoe Kravitz, occasionally teasing him about it on social media, like when he posted a photo of himself feeding his dogs while shirtless, where she left a joking comment about the picture.