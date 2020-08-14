Zoe Kravitz Teases Dad Lenny, 56, For Going Shirtless While Feeding His Dogs: See Pic

Lenny Kravitz has always loved the comfort of going shirtless, as well as showing off his ripped six-pack. His actress daughter Zoe lovingly trolled him for doing home activities while looking like a thirst trap.

Lenny Kravitz throughout his career has been one of the best dressed and most fashionable rockers around. But he looks even better with less clothing, as he’s known for his love of chilling out while shirtless. The 56-year-old is currently hanging out at his home in the Bahamas, which is all the more reason to wear as little clothing as possible in the tropical heat. He shared an Instagram photo on Aug. 14, showing off his chiseled six-pack, firm pecs and muscular arms as he was about to feed his two Bahamian Potcake dogs. Lenny’s 31-year-old actress daughter Zoe Kravitz then reminded everyone that her dad’s thirst trap photo showed him simply going about an every day chore.

Lenny captioned the wildly sexy photo “1:11pm,” just to show how his otherwise uneventful Friday was going. Fans went wild for his seductive photo, and Zoe needed to remind everybody that her dad wasn’t posing for a modeling shoot or anything. It is just how he looks ALL THE TIME!!! The Big Little Lies actress commented, “just, ya know. feeding the dogs.”

Lenny looked so sexy, wearing only blue tie-died fitted jeans that hugged his thighs and hips. They flared out at his bare feet in the bell-bottom style that is the “Let Love Rule” singer’s go-to casual pants. With his insanely handsome face and shoulder-length dreads, all Lenny needed was a guitar over his shoulder and he looked like he could have been ready to perform a concert instead of feeing his pups.

Lenny could be seen with two large silver food bowls in his hands looking down at his Bahamian pot cake dogs while on his front porch. Fans let Zoe know that they were more than happy with his dog feeding look. User @georgesdawtah told her half-jokingly, “@zoeisabellakravitz He’s feeding us all (sorry!),” while @agsdiamond responded, “@zoeisabellakravitz he’s your dad but he’s our Daddy.” Zing! Fan @beana911 laughed to the actress, “@zoeisabellakravitz not at all a thirst trap…ouch! My ankle!” as @alfredo_de_la_xol marveled, “@zoeisabellakravitz how the F does he have abs like that. Maybe i should stop eating pan dulce and fakin donuts.”

Lenny’s body really is absolutely bonkers for a guy who is only four years away from turning 60. It is like he never ages, as his face is also still so gorgeous and wrinkle free. On July 10, he shared a photo of himself kicking it at his home while playing an electric bass guitar while shirtless. He simply captioned the photo, “2:35 pm,” and looked so casual, going barefoot in front of a window filled with palm fronds while wearing sexy bell-bottomed jeans. While Lenny is so handsome and stylish that he to this day fronts fashion campaigns for the likes of Saint Laurent, lounging at home shirtless is how Instafans love him the most.