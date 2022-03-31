See Pic

Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

Tiffany Haddish
D-STAR / BACKGRID
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - HBO Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 06 Jan 2019
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Tiffany Haddish and rapper Stallionaires Pooch arrive at Craig's in West Hollywood with a huge bodyguard by their side. Could the two be an item? Pictured: Tiffany Haddish, Stallionaires Pooch BACKGRID USA 30 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: D-STAR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Common and comedian girlfriend Tiffany Haddish are seen taking home leftovers after their romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Common and Tiffany looked stylish as they coordinated styles for their late night rendezvous. Pictured: Tiffany Haddish, Common BACKGRID USA 28 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brandon Anthony, Tiffany Haddish and Common Black Lives Matter protests, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common.

Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.

Tiffany Haddish & Stallionaires Pooch
Tiffany Haddish & Stallionaires Pooch arrive at Craig’s in West HOllywood on March 30 (Photo: D-STAR / BACKGRID)

Tiffany was dressed in a mustard yellow sweater, a pair of ripped blue jeans, and colorful sneakers for her dinner date. The comedian, who also sported a white face mask, carried a blue Fendi handbag into the restaurant. She had her phone wrapped around her with a long strap.

Stallionaires Pooch, meanwhile, was dressed in a bright blue jacket that covered a black T-shirt that said his rapper name in white graphics. The “You See Me” hitmaker also sported a pair of blue jeans. If Tiffany and Pooch were trying to keep their new romance under wraps, the paparazzi clearly squashed that plan. Bad news for them, good news for us.

It appears Tiffany’s looking to get back into the dating game following her split from Common. The former couple started dating in mid 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Tiffany described her romance with Common as “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.

Tiffany Haddish & Common
Tiffany Haddish & Common at Black Lives Matter protests on June 14, 2020 (Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

After over a year of dating, Tiffany confirmed the stars broke up in Nov. 2021. Common explained why things didn’t work out during an interview on the Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored With Jason Lee podcast. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. We weren’t feeding the relationship, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people — it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” he said.

When Tiffany appeared on the podcast, she admitted that she “misses” Common “from time to time.” “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said. “I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”