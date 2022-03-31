Tiffany Haddish Spotted Out With Rapper Pooch 4 Months After Confirming Common Split: Photo

New paparazzi photos indicate that Tiffany Haddish may be exploring a new romance with another famous rapper after things didn’t last with Common.

Tiffany Haddish is moving on from her romance with Common. The Girl’s Trip actress, 42, was pictured arriving for a dinner date with rapper Stallionaires Pooch on March 30, roughly four months after she confirmed her split from Common, 50. Tiffany walked into Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood with security by her side and Pooch behind her. The possible new couple seemingly proceeded to have a low-key dinner date at the celebrity hotspot.

Tiffany was dressed in a mustard yellow sweater, a pair of ripped blue jeans, and colorful sneakers for her dinner date. The comedian, who also sported a white face mask, carried a blue Fendi handbag into the restaurant. She had her phone wrapped around her with a long strap.

Stallionaires Pooch, meanwhile, was dressed in a bright blue jacket that covered a black T-shirt that said his rapper name in white graphics. The “You See Me” hitmaker also sported a pair of blue jeans. If Tiffany and Pooch were trying to keep their new romance under wraps, the paparazzi clearly squashed that plan. Bad news for them, good news for us.

It appears Tiffany’s looking to get back into the dating game following her split from Common. The former couple started dating in mid 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Tiffany described her romance with Common as “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.“

After over a year of dating, Tiffany confirmed the stars broke up in Nov. 2021. Common explained why things didn’t work out during an interview on the Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored With Jason Lee podcast. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. We weren’t feeding the relationship, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people — it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed,” he said.

When Tiffany appeared on the podcast, she admitted that she “misses” Common “from time to time.” “He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower,” she said. “I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”