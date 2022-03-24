Channing Tatum Admits He Had To Do His ‘Lost City’ Naked Scene With Sandra Bullock ’50 Times’

The actor admitted that he and the ‘Miss Congeniality’ star had to shoot a ton of takes, because he kept laughing at one of his lines.

Nude scenes must always be awkward, but filming them over and over again sounds even more so! Channing Tatum, 41, admitted that he and Sandra Bullock, 57, got close very quickly while filming their upcoming movie The Lost City, because they had to film a scene where he was naked so many times, because he couldn’t help but laugh at some of his hilarious lines. The actor opened up about doing the scene “like 50 times” in an upcoming interview on Ellen.

Channing admitted that with the movie being so funny, he and Sandra couldn’t help but laugh while working on it. He did say that the naked scene came on one of his first days working on the movie. “We broke all the time,” he said. “That was day two of filming. I basically walked in. You’re like, ‘Hey my name is Channing. I don’t know very many of you yet, but we’re about to get to know each other really well.‘”

Given what a funny movie it was, he revealed that as Sandra was “looking right down the barrel” of his butt, one of his lines was hard to get a good take of, because it was just so funny. He said he had trouble getting “They’re sucking on my butt like a Jamba Juice” down! “When that line came out, we had to do it like 50 times, because I couldn’t do it straight,” the 21 Jump Street star said.

Towards the end of the interview, Channing admitted that he would want to do a sequel, but he wasn’t sure what would be a good setting for it, joking that he couldn’t do the same scene in a colder climate. “Doing a butt-naked leech scene in the arctic or something is not something I’m going to do. Nope, not feeling confident enough to do that scene again!” he said.

Sandra had also opened up about the scene during a March 14 interview with Stephen Colbert. “I had to spend some time down there,” she said. “Just making sure that no leeches. I had a lot to say to it, apparently. As one does when you’re down there, you might as well get to know it.”