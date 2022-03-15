Sandra Bullock Admits She Came ‘Face To Face’ With Naked Channing Tatum’s ‘Landscape’ In ‘Lost City’

Sandra Bullock saw A LOT of Channing Tatum filming ‘The Lost City.’ She told Stephen Colbert about the scene where Channing is ‘full-on’ naked in front of her.

Sandra Bullock appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday, March 14 and revealed just how up close and personal her and Channing Tatum got while filming The Lost City. “He’s stupid naked,” Sandra, 57, said about Channing, 41, when promoting the adventurous rom-com. It follows cover model Alan Caprison (Channing) attempting a heroic rescue of Loretta Sage (Sandra), a best-selling romance novelist who was kidnapped by billionaire criminal Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) on her book tour.

Sandra went on to describe a scene from The Lost City where Alan has to strip down in front of Loretta due to leeches on his clothes. Sandra revealed to Stephen Colbert that the scene wasn’t CGI, and she saw Channing completely naked.

“Fully there. Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape,” Sandra explained of her interaction with her co-star’s bare body. “I had to spend some time down there,” she added to Colbert, 57, who cracked up imagining the entire situation. “Just making sure that no leeches. I had a lot to say to it, apparently. As one does when you’re down there, you might as well get to know it,” Sandra said.

Colbert decided to press Sandra about the size of Channing’s manhood. But the Oscar winner wouldn’t give up many details. “Let’s just say that I honestly didn’t notice. In all honesty, when you are down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done,” she explained. “I looked at his left thigh. I had to look down where it might be, but I just grazed it here, and I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

The first trailer for The Lost City dropped in December 2021, while the latest trailer had one of the coveted Super Bowl spots and teased the epic twists and laughs to come. It also showed the arrival of Brad Pitt, who plays a CIA agent trying to help rescue Loretta.

The film, which also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang, will be released only in theaters on March 25, 2022.