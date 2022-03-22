Sandra Bullock Reveals Daughter, 10, Is BFFs With Channing Tatum’s Little Girl, 9: ‘Months Of Sleepovers’

In what may be the cutest friendship in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock said that her girl, Laila, besties with Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly, because they’re practically ‘the same.’

Sandra Bullock gave Entertainment Tonight a preview of her future when speaking on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Lost City. Sandra, 57, stars opposite Channing Tatum in the movie, but she will see a lot more of the 41-year-old Magic Mike star. Sandra’s daughter, Laila, 10, has become super close with Channing’s girl, Everly, 8, during the movie’s filming. “It was full months of sleepovers,” Sandra told ET during the Mar. 21 event. “I mean, they’re the same. They’re two A-type strong women who just, you know – they’re exerting their power. I respect it.”

Earlier in March, Sandra and Channing revealed how their girls became BFFs. After first meeting at a birthday party years ago, Laila and Everly reunited at preschool…and got into a fight. “We met through drama in the principal’s office at preschool,” Sandra shared. “We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Sandra later joked that she and Channing shot The Lost City to give their girls “one long, COVID-safe playdate… All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.” Thankfully, these playdates won’t end now that the film is done. Sandra and Channing have become friends “for life,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two “literally have the same sense of humor [and] work ethic that Channing would leap at the chance to work with [Sandra] again.” Perhaps Channing will introduce Sandra to his girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz — and Sandra can do the same with her boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

Channing shares Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, 41. Jenna and Channing were married from 2009 until 2019. Since their split, Jenna has gotten engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and the two have welcomed a son, Callum, into the world. As for Sandra, she adopted Laila in 2015, five years after she adopted her son, Louis.

“Laila is just unafraid. She’s a fighter, and that’s the reason she’s here today,” Sandra said in a 2018 interview with InStyle. “She fought to keep her spirit intact. Oh my God, what she is going to accomplish. She’s going to bring some real change.”