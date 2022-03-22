Sandra Bullock Wears Deep-Plunging Pink Gown & Thigh-High Leather Boots At ‘Lost City’ Premiere

Sandra Bullock looked fabulous when she wore a plunging pink ruffled gown with thigh-high leather boots at ‘The Lost City’ premiere in LA on March 21.

Sandra Bullock stole the show at the premiere of The Lost City in LA on March 21. The 57-year-old actress looked stunning in a pink floral Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown with a plunging V-neckline styled with leather thigh-high boots.

Sandra’s dress had a low-cut neckline and a tight bodice lined with sequins and intricate beading. The rest of the dress flowed out into a long poofy skirt with a thigh-high slit. She styled the pink ombre frock with over-the-knee black leather heeled boots.

On top of her dress, she threw on a fitted, cropped black blazer and had her dark hair down and straight while parted in the middle.

Sandra has been looking fabulous while promoting her new film which hits theaters on March 22. Just the other day she was at the SXSW Festival when she wore a head-to-toe red Stella McCartney Spring 2022 ensemble.

She wore a plunging red bodysuit with large triangle cutouts on the bodice. She tucked the one-piece into a pair of high-waisted baggy drawstring trousers, keeping the white ribbons untied. She topped her look off with a matching oversized blazer and a pair of pointed-toe red pumps.

Meanwhile, a few days before that, she promoted the movie while showing off her toned figure. Sandra rocked a skintight Stella Jean’s Fall 2021 long-sleeve velvet dress. The turquoise midi dress featured a high-neck and a pink color-blocked neckline and she accessorized with a pair of mid-calf iridescent pointed-toe booties.