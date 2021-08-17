How Channing Tatum & Sandra Bullock Built A ‘Lasting Friendship’ While Filming ‘Lost City Of D’

Channing Tatum kissed Sandra Bullock after they wrapped their new movie together, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned it’s because he thinks she’s ‘incredible’.

Channing Tatum, 41, and Sandra Bullock, 57, will be best friends “for life” after filming Lost City Of D together, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Their comfort with each other seemed pretty obvious in the video that Channing shared on Instagram on Aug. 16, and now we know it’s because he thinks she’s “incredible”.

In the caption accompanying the video below, Channing called Sandra “special” and told her he loves her, but sources close to the duo tell us their friendship goes even deeper than that.

“They literally have the same sense of humor [and] work ethic that Channing would leap at the chance to work with [Sandra] again,” one source close to Channing told us. “He respects her and feels she is just an incredible human being.”

“Channing had a great experience on the film with Sandra,” the source continued. “They are both very genuine, nice people and that’s very important to Channing. Sandra checks all the boxes [when it comes to] a person he’d like to surround himself with, [so he] is looking forward to staying in touch [with her].”

Another source close to the duo told HollywoodLife, “Channing and Sandra really had a chance to form a lasting friendship while working together on Lost City of D. Channing and Sandra are consummate professionals, and both have an incredible work ethic. But, they’ve been in the game long enough to know how to get the work done while also being able to have some fun on set. They really just connected from the start, and it made working together flow naturally. The Dominican Republic provided a beautiful backdrop for filming and there was never a dull moment, which allowed them to let loose a bit when they had time.”

The Lost City of D follows a romance novelist (Sandra) who goes on a journey with the cover model (Channing) of her upcoming book. They get swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe also star in the movie, which arrives in theaters on April 15, 2022.