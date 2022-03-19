Interview

Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Reveal They 1st Met When Daughters Had Fight At School

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum first met at a birthday party but reunited years later ‘through drama in the principal’s office,’ they revealed in a new interview.

Sandra Bullock, 57, and Channing Tatum, 41, are thinking back to a time when they were brought together through a school incident involving their daughters. The actress and actor, who co-star together in the new film, The Lost City, admitted that after initially meeting at a birthday party, they reunited years later after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum got into a big fight at pre-school. According to them, the girls got into the scuffle and wanted to prove who the “alpha” in the friendship was.

“I’ve blocked it all out,” Channing joked to The New York Times, before Sandra added, “There’s some PTSD attached to it.”

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at pre-school,” she continued. “We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage.”

Despite the issue, Laila and Everly have since made up and when Sandra and Channing were filming The Lost City, they were able to spend some time together. “That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date,” Sandra said. “We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.”

Before Sandra opened up about the bond her and Channing’s daughters share, she made headlines for sharing a funny story about her time on the set of The Lost City. The Speed star hilariously revealed she saw her naked co-star’s “landscape” when he had to strip down for a scene, during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Fully there. Full-on, face-to-face, with the landscape,” she explained of her interaction with her co-star’s bare body. “I had to spend some time down there. Just making sure that no leeches. I had a lot to say to it, apparently. As one does when you’re down there, you might as well get to know it.”