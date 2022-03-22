News

Jason Momoa’s Texts To Amber Heard & More To Be Revealed In Defamation Hearing

Johnny Depp amber heard
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Amber Heard is seen carrying her adorable daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard amid her continuing legal troubles with Johnny Depp. Amber Heard was casually dressed in a floppy black hat and casual wear as she arrived at LAX surrounded by her aides Pictured: Amber Heard, Oonagh Paige Heard BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Amber Heard holds hands with new girlfriend Bianca Butti at the Women's March in Los Angeles. Pictured: Bianca Butti, Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 18 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amber Heard PUMA x Balmain Launch Event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2019 Wearing Balmain X Puma View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
James Vituscka
News Director

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s $50 million defamation trial is just a few weeks away and HollywoodLife has learned that the jilted exes are dragging a slew of their celeb friends into the case!

Johnny Depp, 58, and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, are getting ready to duke it out in court again, over a $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny against Amber in March 2019. According to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the upcoming showdown, which is taking place in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom, will include communication that took place between the two and various celebrities, including Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa, 42, and Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling, 56.

Johnny’s suit against Amber stems from a 2018 opinion article she wrote for The Washington Post. In the piece, Amber claimed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse.  Although she doesn’t specifically name Johnny as the abuser, his lawyers argued that the “false” claims made by Amber in the piece had a severe impact on Johnny’s career and, subsequently, destroyed his reputation in Hollywood. Four days after the article was released, Johnny lost his lucrative starring role as Jack Sparrow in the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johhny Depp Amber Heard
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard walked the carpet together at The Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Los Angeles, California, on January 10, 2015. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife obtained a copy of the summary motion documents, which include an Exhibit List for both the plaintiff (Johnny) and the defendant (Amber). In the expansive list are “numerous correspondences” with various celebrities, including emails between Johnny and J.K., and text messages between Amber and Jason– who is currently working on repairing his marriage with his wife, Lisa Bonet, 54.  Testimonies from other celebrities are being used in the trial as well, including a deposition from Ellen Barkin, 67, and famed attorney, Laura Wasser, 53. James Franco, 43, and Elon Musk, 50, are also giving testimonies on behalf of Amber, via live stream.

Related Gallery

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Court Documents -- Full Read Through

Jason Momoa J.K. Rowling
Text messages between Jason Momoa and Amber, as well as emails between Johnny Depp and J.K. Rowling are also going to be included in the upcoming trial. (Anthony Harvey/Justin Lane/EPA/Shutterstock)

Amber’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, initially requested that no cameras be allowed in the courtroom, but Fairfax County Chief Judge, Penney S. Azcarate, denied the request. Judge Azcarate did note, however, that there will be a “tight leash” on what could be filmed and photographed during the proceedings. Johnny, who already lost a lawsuit against U.K.’s The Sun in 2018 — is welcoming the cameras into the courtroom. According to his lawyers, the actor “favors transparency.”