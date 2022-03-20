Britney Spears Models Some Of Her ‘Favorite New Outfits’ Including A Pink Crop Top & Low Rise Jeans

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself happily posing in crop tops, dresses, and more as she played with a dog outside.

Britney Spears, 40, looked as happy as could be in her latest social media post! The singer shared a new video of herself that included multiple clips of her modeling various outfits in a house and outside on March 19. She flashed a lot of big smiles in each one and revealed they were some of her “new favorite outfits” in the caption.

“Mad World part 2 !!! Some of my favorite new outfits 😍 !!” she wrote. Her outfits included a long-sleeved pink and white patterned crop top and black fitted pants, a sheer pink patterned turtleneck top and jeans, and a white patterned off-the-shoulder dress with a low slit. She rocked her hips from side to side while showing off each look and her fans were quick to respond.

“Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another complimented her “low rise” look. A third called her a “fashionista” and others shared how excited they were to see her “so happy,” especially with the dog she played with while in the outside clips.

Before Britney shared her latest post, she returned to Instagram after her account was deleted for two days. In her return post, she wore an eye-catching new outfit that included a white crop top with sheer short sleeves and a dark blue velvet skirt. She added brown heels to the look and had her long blonde hair down as she smiled and posed for photos. “My clueless look,” she wrote in the caption, most likely referring to the wardrobe in the 1995 movie Clueless.

When Britney’s now wowing on social media by herself, she’s doing so with her fiance Sam Asghari. She and the hunk shared a passionate kiss in a romantic video as they danced together and had fun. “Thank you baby for always reminding me what life is about … Joy, laughter, and living… My experience was a woman’s dream,” she captioned the video. Sam replied with, “My life is a man’s dream.”