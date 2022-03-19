Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share A Kiss During Colorful Holi Celebration: Photos

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t hold back a giddy smile as she enjoyed the colorful Holi Hai celebration with her husband Nick Jonas.

It’s play-time for sweet couple Priyanka Chopra, 39, and Nick Jonas, 29, and for a sweet and colorful reason. The pair brought out all the colors in their rainbow for a Holi Hai, a popular Hindu festival celebrated each spring with colors powders, dancing, and a whole lot of joy. See the adorable photos, here!

In new shots shared to her Instagram last night, Priyanka looked happy as could be, absolutely unable to hide her excitement in a shot of her beaming in a white dress, covered in colors. “Do me a favor..” she teased in the caption, “lets play holi.” Continuing the three photo slideshow, Priyanka also shared an image of Nick himself rocking a white outfit doused in colors, and a final photo of the pair happily kissing.

According to Al-Jazeera, Holi Hai “marks the beginning of the spring season in the Indian subcontinent.” Also called the Festival of Colours, Holi usually lasts for two days. Throughout the celebration, which also has roots in celebrating the triumph of good over evil, people of all ages danced and laugh together in the streets, celebrating by smearing each other with colored paint powder and water. “Holi is more than just the religion it comes from,” one person shared. “It is about love and celebrating the colours of life at the onset of spring.”

Priyanka and Nick are having their fun with the colorful celebration of life just as they themselves have welcomed a new baby. Priyanka reportedly gave birth to her first child with Nick, a baby girl, via surrogate back in January, sharing at the time “We are overjoyed.” Nick welcomes his first child just as older brother Joe Jonas, 32, is expecting a second baby with his wife Sophie Turner, 26.

Though Priyanka has remained largely silent about her new daughter, she seemed to share footage of the little girl’s nursery in an Instagram post on Feb. 23. The photo seemed to show a sweet set up of stuffed animals, as well as a small golden statue as decor. The name of Priyanka’s baby daughter still remains unknown.