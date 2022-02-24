See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Seemingly Shows Her & Nick Jonas’ Baby Girls’ Nursery In Cryptic Photo

priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas The Fashion Awards 2021, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 29 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ star appeared to give fans a glimpse into her and the Jonas Brother’s nursery for their daughter.

Priyanka Chopra39, showed off what seems like her and her husband Nick Jonas’ nursery among a series of photos on Thursday February 24. The Bay Watch actress included the home-y picture in a “photo dump” on Wednesday February 23. The fifth photo in the series seemed like it was some of the cute stuffed animals that the new parents bought for their daughter. 

The photo of the nursery showed a collection of a bunch of different stuffed animals including a few teddy bears and a bunny rabbit. It also featured a small golden statue sitting beside a window. Some of the other photos that Priyanka shared included selfies both of her on her own and with her 29-year-old husband. Aside from the selfies and snapshot of the nursery, she also shared a picture of some delicious-looking french fries and a picture of her and Nick’s pet dogs Panda and Diana laid out on the floor.

The nursery photo gave a glance into Nick and Priyanka’s home life since welcoming their baby girl via surrogate back in January. The pair announced their daughter’s birth in a simple statement on January 21. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” they wrote on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka shared a series of photos, including one of the nursery. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Since welcoming their newborn, the parents have been seen out and about a few times, and they both seem like they’ve really taken parenthood in stride! Shortly after their daughter was born, Priyanka posted a few mirror selfies on her Instagram, and the new mom was absolutely glowing in the pictures.

Nick and Priyanka had their daughter almost two years after his older brother Joe, 32, and his wife Sophie Turner, 26, had their first daughter WillaOf course, the eldest Jonas Brother Kevin, 34, has two little girls of his own with his wifDanielle, 35. Kevin’s girls are Alena Rose, 8, and Valentina Angelina, 5. Maybe there will be full-blown Jonas playdates in the near future!