Josh Peck Reveals Whether He’s Still Friends With Drake Bell After Wedding Drama

Five years after Drake Bell called out Josh Peck for not inviting him to his wedding, Josh spoke about the rift and whether he and his ‘Drake & Josh’ co-star have buried the hatchet.

Sadly, don’t expect a Drake & Josh reunion in the near future. When Josh Peck appeared on the Mar. 16 episode of Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards’ BFFs podcast, the hosts asked Josh, 35, if he and Drake Bell were still friends. “Not really. No,” said Josh, who also addressed how Drake, 35, tweeted a snarky comment in 2017 when he wasn’t invited to Josh and Paige O’Brien’s wedding. “The dirty little secret … was that Drake and I didn’t stay in touch for the ten years since we made the show,” said Josh, per E! News. “But no one needed to know that.”

“I was happy to just die with that secret that like, we made this thing that people really love, but maybe we weren’t that close. So I didn’t invite him to my wedding because I hadn’t really [been] talking to him in many, many years,” added Josh.

Drake got people talking in 2017 when he tweeted, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…” on the same day that Josh and Paige tied the knot. Drake also tweeted, “Loyalty is key. ALWAYS remember where you came from.” Both tweets were quickly deleted.

“I’m getting married that night, and I see these text messages from him, like cursing me out, coming for me,” Josh added. “On the night of my wedding… I don’t care about me, it’s, whatever, I signed up to be a public person. It is what it is. But here’s my wife, who’s like, getting torn down on the Internet, and I’m like, she’s private, and she just got married.”

However, Josh and Drake gave fans a glimmer of hope for a reconciliation six months after the Twitter drama. Drake shared a photo of him and Josh hugging it out at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, but Josh said that embrace came after a confrontation. “I remember we were at the MTV Video Music Awards,” said Josh, “and I see him there, and he sees me. I go up to him, and this might be the most Sopranos thing I have ever done, I looked at him, and I go, ‘Go apologize to my wife right now.’ “And he goes, ‘OK’ and he like, made a beeline for my wife and I see him do like, this whole five-minute performance of an apology and I was like, ‘Go apologize to my wife or something bad’s gonna happen.'”

However, Drake’s wife, Janet Bell (née Von Schmeling), called shade on Josh’s recollection. “Josh Peck is a total piece of sh*t,” she posted to her Instagram Story, according to Just Jared. “I stay quiet until lies happen. And…the fact that I was there at the VMAs, I was next to Drake. I was the one who told him Josh was coming up with the camera. I was there, heard it all. Drake was never threatened by Josh…. that’s actually hilarious. Bro, you’re not tough.”

“Also, yea, Drake apologized to your wife because you asked him nicely to,” she added. “We actually hung out after that. Multiple times. We talked multiple times since then. You’re a f*cking liar. A f*cking liar, Josh.”