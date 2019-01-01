Josh Peck & Wife Paige O’Brien Welcome 1st Child To The World — See Pic

Josh Peck is now a DAD! Feel old yet? The Nickelodeon star’s wife delivered their first child on December 29 and we’re so stoked for the family of three! Click here to see the first photos of their newborn son!

Josh Peck, 27, and his wife Paige O’Brien, 31, are parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a son Max Milo Peck on Saturday, December 29 in LA, People confirmed. But, it wasn’t until Monday, December 31 that Peck and his wife decided to share the first photo of their newborn on Instagram. Both parents shared a cute snap of their son cuddled up in a blue and pink blanket, while sleeping with a hat on. O’Brien shared a second photo of Max with his eyes open while wrapped in a dark brown swaddle.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby back in August, but we’re STILL in shock over the fact that they’re parents. It seems like just yesterday we were watching episodes of Drake & Josh. Now, they’re a family of three! How exciting is that? Especially considering they only tied the knot in the summer of 2017 — it’s been a whirlwind couple of years for them! But now that their baby is here, they’ve got a big decision ahead. Drum roll, please… Who’s going to be the little one’s godparent? We bet Drake Bell, 32, and John Stamos, 55, would gladly go head to head for the role.

We’re so excited to see how other celebs respond to Josh and Paige’s exciting news. Their pregnancy announcement was met with so much emotion — what will happen when their friends get to meet their new teeny weeny bundle of joy? Back in August, Drake promised to teach their baby to play the guitar and asked if he could be called Uncle Drake. “Dude, this is so wild,” he said when he heard the news. “Are we that old? This is nuts. I’m so happy for you man. That’s so cool.” And when Paige’s BFF Liza Koshy caught wind, she screamed, “You’re kidding me!” and started freaking out. “So many thoughts coming in.” We bet she’s wrapped her head around the news by now and is so stoked to meet the newborn.

So here’s to Josh and Paige and the beginning of an exciting new chapter! We can’t wait to watch this hilarious couple as they tackle parenthood together. Congrats!