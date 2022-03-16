Watch

Nicki Minaj’s Son, 1, Pretends To Ignore Her In Adorable Rare Videos — Watch

Nicki Minaj
Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock (10445425ak) Exclusive - Nicki Minaj attends FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi Exclusive - FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019 Wearing Fendi
Nicki Minaj Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Prabal Gurung, Custom
Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Editor

Now you see me, now you don’t! Nicki Minaj captured the magic of motherhood as she doted on her 17 mo. old pride and joy in a sweet video.

Peekaboo! Nicki Minaj, 39, seemed like the sweetest mom when she shared an absolutely adorable video of her baby boy, 17 months, on her Instagram on Tuesday, Mar. 15. Offering a rare glimpse into her life with her little one, the Queen rapper posted a video of her playing a hiding game with her number one dude.

Nicki was behind the camera while cooing at her little boy, who she calls “Papa Bear” on social media. (She has yet to publicly share her son’s real name, for privacy reasons.) Her boy looked adorable while nestled into his stroller wearing a chic bib and swaddled in a Burberry blanket.

The “Anaconda” rapper playfully tried to get her buddy’s attention, asking “Where’s that baby?” while Papa tried his hardest to ignore his mommy. He couldn’t last long though, cracking a smile the moment Nicki said, “I see you! I see you!”

Nicki explained their little game in the caption. “Every day papa [bear] makes me call him so he can ignore me & look @ me from the corner of his eye,” she said. “Just so I can keep saying “I see you” and he can pull the covers or curtains over his face & hide from me. At first I used to rlly think he was just zoning out & not hearing me & I got a lil worried. But no it’s just him thinking he a lil comedian or smthn. Lol this boy. Mama loves you so much Papa.”

Related Gallery

Nicki Minaj Wearing No Makeup: Photos Of Rapper Embracing Her Natural Beauty

Nicki Minaj arrives in Paris for a Karl Lagerfeld photo shooting. Paris, France April 4th 2018. 04 Apr 2018 Pictured: Nicki Minaj. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA194136_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Nicki Minaj was spotted flashing her Giant Heart-shaped Sparkler from rumored Fiance Meek Mill as she walked through JFK airport Terminal. She wore a fur coat over her shoulder and cheetah print ankle boots with a huge high heel. Pictured: Nicki Minaj Ref: SPL1009317 250415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nicki Minaj arrives in Los Angeles showing off her rear end in very tight spandex and boots. The Trinidadian-born singer was seen at LAX showing off her toned stomach. Pictured: Nicki Minaj Ref: SPL1078630 130715 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj doted on her nearly 18-month old son in a sweet new Instagram video posted on Tuesday. (Ole Berg-Rusten/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The post also featured a short clip of Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty, 43, high up on a stone staircase in their sprawling backyard. Nicki continued to joke with her baby boo, telling him, “You’re not going up there. Don’t even think about it.” A final video showed Papa playing with some toys while his mom cooed at him.

Nicki has been absolutely loving motherhood since welcoming her baby boy in Oct. of 2020. Starting a family really grounded the rapper, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time, “Nicki becoming a mom has really been the thing she needed in her life. She is loving every minute of it.”